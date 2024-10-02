Davante Adams to Atlanta Falcons? Terry Fontenot Must Consider Dealing with Raiders
On Tuesday, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter announced that the Las Vegas Raiders would ‘consider’ trading star wide receiver Davante Adams for at least a second-round pick and additional compensation.
For the Atlanta Falcons, an opportunity to add a game-changing player of Adams’ caliber does not come around often, nor does it last long. The Minnesota Vikings are 4-0, but even with their hot start, the NFC is wide open for the taking in 2024.
For an Atlanta offense that ranks 22nd in points scored this season, the Raiders star could end some of those struggles—here are three ways.
Davante Adams is a certified and proven WR1 looking for a quality quarterback on a competitive team; Atlanta fits the bill.
One potential reason that Adams wants out of Las Vegas is that he wants a chance to win on a playoff-caliber team. As of now, the Raiders are, at best, a third-place team in the AFC West.
Currently, the Falcons are one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and could, with a victory this week on Thursday Night Football, at least tie for first place in the NFC South standings.
Moreover, Kirk Cousins has a good reputation for giving ample opportunities to his top receiver—ask Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson and now Houston Texans talent Stefon Diggs, who combined had six 1,000+ yard seasons with Captain Kirk.
Adams is still a top talent and an incredible mentor to other players.
The former Fresno State Bulldog is nearing 32 years of age, but he can still produce jaw-dropping catches in 2024. Take, for example, the Raiders' Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens, where he performed a Michael Jackson Greatest Hits album cover-like toe-tapping catch along the sideline.
Moreover, Atlanta offensive coordinator Zac Robinson runs with ‘11 personnel’ at a high rate—fielding three wide receivers and one tight end—so having Adams, London, and Mooney would be quite the sight.
Not to mention, he is still one of the NFL’s elite route-runners. Head coach Raheem Morris has a talented but youthful receiver corps, and Adams could assist in the development of the likes of both Darnell Mooney and Drake London who are 26 and 23-years old respectively.
They have at the quarterback position with Cousins and drafting rookie Michael Penix Jr., so why stop there?
The Falcons red zone offense would significantly improve.
One of the Achilles' heels of the team’s offense has been their ability, or lack thereof, to score touchdowns inside their opponent’s twenty-yard line. In his 11 NFL seasons, the 6-1 215-pound receiver has amassed 96 touchdowns and has made unworldly catches to help his team’s cause when left isolated on the boundaries regardless of coverage.
For an offense with all the pieces to put points on the board, Adams could be the missing piece that makes the rest of the red zone deficiencies click. While all these reasons are fine and good, there is one more reason why bringing Davante to Atlanta makes sense.
The Falcons could block a potential reunion while benefitting themselves, but it would come at a great price.
It would block a reunion of two Fresno State Alums, as he and New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr have a genuine bond both on and off the field. Carr was why the former Green Bay Packers star left for Las Vegas and has been vocal about the team releasing the former four-time Pro Bowler on Valentine’s Day in 2023. Rather than facing him twice a year as a division rival, having him as an ally is always a better option.
However, there is one grim reality general manager Terry Fontenot would have to overcome. Adams’ contract is not friendly, as the team would have to conjure up at least $14 million in cap space to make things work for this season alone. That is not including his $44 million cap hit for the final two years of his contract in 2025 and 2026.
The Falcons could ask the Raiders to eat some of that contract initially, but if a bidding war opens up for Adams, they likely won't have to.
While a second-round pick should be able to be given up, gaining that $14 million in cap space could involve parting ways with fourth-year tight end Kyle Pitts, who has struggled and would alleviate $10 million in salary cap space. As a result, this would leave $4 million left to recover, which would be a much more manageable figure to meet compared to $14 million off the top.
The Falcons are already light on draft picks in 2025, having given up a third-round pick to get Matt Judon, but he also looks like a bargain at this point. Would giving up a second-round pick and change, be too much for Adams?
A reunion with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets may be more realistic if Adams is moved. New York has nine draft picks in 2025 compared to four for Atlanta.
While a trade for one of the NFL’s best receivers is tempting, Atlanta may be outpriced on this deal. However, the front office has made plenty of ‘win-now’ moves with Kirk Cousins, Matt Judon, and Justin Simmons – an addition of Davante Adams could be the latest and most tremendous shock.