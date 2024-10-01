Atlanta Falcons have a Kyle Pitts Problem
The Atlanta Falcons pulled off a miraculous, last-second win versus rival New Orleans Saints. Meanwhile, Kyle Pitts played no significant role in the offense, again. As the Falcons continue to try and build a solid foundation on the offensive side of the ball, Pitts looks like an island to himself.
When asked about the lack of production from Kyle Pitts, head coach Raheem Morris defended the former No. 4 overall pick by sounding eerily familiar to previous head coach Arthur Smith. He said "stats are for losers."
Maybe. But Kyle Pitts didn't accumulate any stats against the Saints. Zero catches, zero yards. He's on pace for 34 catches for 446 yards -- a worse per game average than he had with Marcus Mariota as his quarterback.
Once considered the next evolution in tight end play, he pretty much runs cardio routes, baiting a defender halfway down the field. The defender realizes that Pitts is not open, won't get open, and the Atlanta offense plays 10-on-11 over the course of four quarters.
Honesty needs to set in. Kyle Pitts doesn't look like he fits the Falcons current and present.
Not Skill Related
Now, Pitts's issues do not reside with his athletic ability. For his size and frame, Pitts enjoys an elite blend of speed and explosiveness that NFL tight ends rarely have. He had a 9.65 Relative Athletic Score coming out of Florida. The nearest comparison of a similar tight end feels like Vernon Davis.
Pitts will outrun any linebacker, move laterally against them underneath, as well. Similarly, while defensive backs can obviously keep up, Pitts's size and frame should act as a shield. Imagine a power forward in basketball, boxing an opponent out in a small area.
In a perfect world, the former Florida product would serve as a matchup nightmare and redzone threat as a tight end that can line up anywhere on the field due to his speed and agility. That was the idea when the Falcons made him the highest drafted tight end in history in 2021.
What's the Problem?
As mentioned, the issue is not a physical one. So, where does the issue lay? First, you have to look at the hands. Through four seasons, Pitts dropped thirteen passes. That excuse would hold water if the Falcons employed the same quarterbacks. Instead, they signed a veteran and drafted a highly-touted rookie.
Yet, he sits fifth in catches and yardage. When a new quarterback chooses to throw the ball elsewhere, that speaks volumes to where the offense sees Pitts at the moment. Plus, the reasoning that defenses gameplan and take him out of the game by scheme falls apart.
Still Trying
Despite Pitts's invisibility in 2024, his teammates still attempt to get him involved. Yesterday, Kirk Cousins discussed this with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“So, there are some plays out there when I come to sideline, I say, 'Kyle, I’ve got to work you there,’” Cousins said. “Then there are other ones where I did work him. I say, ‘I probably shouldn’t have forced it to you.’ It goes both ways. You always go where your reads take you and it skews the numbers one way or the other. Sometimes. it’s really balanced. You just have to go where they take you.”
Big Picture
With one year remaining after 2024 on his rookie deal, where does Kyle Pitts stand? Does he warrant a second deal or should Atlanta let him walk and funnel those funds to shore up weaknesses? Bluntly, this sits in Pitts's hands.
The club already picked up his fifth-year option, but nothing appears after that. The Falcons strive to unencumber themselves from mistakes in the past. Kyle Pitts's play will determine if he will exist a current Falcon or one of the past.