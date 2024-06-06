Falcons ‘Old’ QB Kirk Cousins Providing New Vibes at OTAs
Much of the media coverage surrounding the Atlanta Falcons quarterback situation since the NFL draft has been the potential-tense situation between Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. But Fox 5 Sports’ Justin Felder presented a much different reality in a report on June 6.
Cousins, despite recovering from a serious Achilles injury, has been the primary quarterback for the Falcons at offseason workouts. But he’s been more than a quarterback. In a television sports package this week, Felder portrayed Cousins as a jokester at practice.
“I try to lead with presence. When I step in the huddle, I try to make sure it’s not just blah. That you’re communicating well. That there’s some presence there and you’ve got some charisma,” Cousins told reporters. “If it means a joke before or after, my humor tends to be pretty dry, so if you aren’t focused, you might not catch it.”
Keep in mind, though, that Cousins is 35 years old. He’s 13 and a half years older than starting running back Bijan Robinson.
“I think Kirk is old enough to be my dad,” Robinson told reporters.
To Robinson’s point, Sean Connery was only 12 years older than Harrison Ford and played his father in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.
Cousins pushed back on the idea that he’s old enough to have a son in the NFL. But he appears to be accepting his role as the team’s dad.
“I would guess most of my young teammates would tell you that it has kind of a Dad-joke vibe to it,” Cousins said. “But I think they would tell you my humor lands with them. So try to have fun out here.”
The Falcons hope Cousins’s presence leads to a whole lot of fun this fall. The organization is aiming to earn its first playoff berth in seven years. The Falcons are also a popular choice to win the NFC South. Atlanta hasn’t captured a division title since 2016.
Cousins is certainly putting in the work to make those high hopes a reality. When he first tore his Achilles in October, doctors projected he wouldn’t be able to take his first practice repetition until late July.
But Cousins is already a full go at Falcons practice.
“I feel like I’ve gotten every rep there was to get in these OTAs,” Cousins said. “I think that has been a huge win.”
“It would be hard for me to say he could do anything more based on the fact that he has done almost everything,” said Falcons head coach Raheem Morris. “It’s been nice to just see him get healthy.”