Former Atlanta Falcons Playing in Super Bowl 60

The Atlanta Falcons won’t be competing in the Super Bowl this year, but the fans have some familiar faces they can choose to root for. Four former Falcons are headed to Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara, Cali., three playing for the New England Patriots and one representing the Seattle Seahawks.

On the Patriots' side, Atlanta has its fingerprints on both sides of the ball. Wide receiver Mack Hollins and tight end Austin Hooper represent the Falcons’ offensive ties to New England, while safety Jaylinn Hawkins anchors the defensive connection.

Of the trio, Hollins spent the least time with the Falcons. Atlanta signed the receiver to a one-year, $2.5 million contract ahead of the 2023 season. In that season, he hauled in 18 catches for 251 yards and zero touchdowns.

Falcons fans will remember Hollins’ incredible play against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 of 2023, where he went up and mossed Darnell Savage for a huge 45-yard gain.

Everybody is a savage until they get face to face with one…💀 pic.twitter.com/a4pqzgdyxu — Mack Hollins (@mackhollins) September 17, 2023

Hollins signed a two-year, $8.4 million contract with the Patriots in the 2025 offseason, after spending a season with the Buffalo Bills. His 46 receptions ranked second on the team this season, while his 551 yards were third, just one yard behind Kayshon Boutte.

Hollins was huge in the AFC Championship for New England. He caught two balls for 51 yards. Drake Maye had only 86 yards passing the whole game, and Hollins contributed to more than half of his production.

Tight end Austin Hooper and safety Jaylinn Hawkins were both drafted by Atlanta, but neither was given an extension at the end of their rookie deals.

Hooper was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In his four years with Atlanta, he made 214 catches for 2,214 yards and 16 touchdowns. He helped the Falcons reach the playoffs twice and was part of the 2016 Super Bowl team.

The Patriots are his fourth team since he left the Falcons, spending time with the Browns, Titans and Raiders ahead of his stint in New England. Hooper signed a one-year, $3.125 million contact with the Patriots in 2024. In 2025, they once again signed him to a one-year deal, this time earning $5 million with a $2 million signing bonus.

Hooper serves as tight end two in New England and finished the season with 26 receptions for 263 yards and two touchdowns.

Hawkins was drafted by the Falcons in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In his four seasons with Atlanta, he started 22 games and recorded 124 total tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble and defended nine passes.

Hawkins shared a few weeks ago that the Falcons asked the defender to take a paycut in 2023. The safety told the team to release him, and a few weeks later, he was claimed by the Los Angeles Chargers on waivers.

In 2024, Hawkins signed a one-year deal, just under $1.3 million, with the Patriots. He impressed them enough to earn another one-year deal, this time to the tune of $1.8 million.

In his two seasons with New England, the safety has recorded 119 total tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble and defended seven passes.

The Seahawks’ lone tie to Atlanta comes at tight end, where Eric Saubert remains the only former Falcon on the roster. Saubert was drafted by Atlanta in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent two years in Atlanta, hauling in five catches for 48 yards during his time with the Falcons, before he was traded, ironically, to the Patriots for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Since being traded, Saubert has been around the league, making pit stops in Chicago, Denver, Dallas, Houston and San Francisco before signing a one-year $1.3 million contract with the Seahawks ahead of the 2025 season.

Saubert serves as Seattle’s tight end three, behind AJ Barner and Elijah Arroyo and had four catches for 31 yards on the season.

So Atlanta won’t be directly competing for the Lombardi trophy in February. However, some former Falcons may end the season as Super Bowl champions.

