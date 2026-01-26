Every Key Falcons Player Heading Into a Contract Year in 2026

The Atlanta Falcons are entering a consequential offseason after turning over their coaching staff and front office. Kevin Stefanski is set to take over the franchise, with his official introduction coming on Tuesday, but they have yet to hire a new general manager at the time of this writing.

With the draft evaluation process getting underway this week and the subsequent free agency period that begins in March, the Falcons are facing several key questions that will need to be answered in the short term. They have several prominent pending free agents that must be decided upon before they can move into the new league year.

In the long term, Atlanta would be smart to get ahead of some looming contract decisions that await it in 2027. According to Spotrac , the Falcons will have about $28.6 million (15th in the NFL) before any restructures, cuts, or extensions. That number could also see a major change if/when the franchise moves on from the Kirk Cousins contract.

Naturally, preparations for the 2026 season will take precedence as the Falcons look to snap an eight-year playoff drought, but the Falcons could also choose to lock down some prominent players. Take a look at the players who have expiring contracts after this season.

WIDE RECEIVER DRAKE LONDON

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

A major priority for the Falcons needs to be Drake London. Atlanta picked up his fifth-year option, but they should look to extend him sooner rather than later. The market is set to continue to grow, with the top wideouts pulling in north of $30 million.

London has been a dominant player for the Falcons out wide, with 309 receptions for 3,961 yards and 22 touchdowns since being drafted No. 8 overall in 2022. He was on pace for a career season in 2025 before a PCL injury cost him four games. Before the injury, London was averaging 6.7 receptions for 90.0 yards and 0.7 touchdowns per game (those numbers can be extrapolated out to 113 receptions for 1,530 yards and 11 touchdowns).

With the Rams’ Puka Nacua slated to hit free agency at the same time as London, the market set by the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase ($40.25 million AAV) could see a reset. London will not command the same contract as Nacua, but he will likely cost between $32 and $35 million per year. Depending on what Chris Olave would command, the Falcons would be wise to be the first to the market and extend one of their most valuable players.

SAFETY JESSIE BATES III

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jessie Bates III has a void year in 2027 and will be an extension candidate for the Falcons this offseason. His last contract carried an AAV of $16 million. As is the case with London, the Falcons will want to get ahead of the market. Bates will be in a free agent class headlined by Brian Branch, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Derwin James.

Bates, who will turn 29 this offseason, is a crucial part of the Falcons’ secondary and will receive similar interest to what he did in 2023 when he joined the team in free agency. He has been a strong presence in the middle of the field, with 332 tackles, 13 interceptions (three returned for touchdowns), eight forced fumbles, 27 passes defended, and two All-Pro teams since coming to Atlanta.

GUARD MATTHEW BERGERON

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Matthew Bergeron has been a steady contributor to the Falcons’ offensive line since being drafted in the second round in 2023. He has played in 49 of a possible 51 games in Atlanta and has helped anchor an offense that has consistently been one of the better rushing units. He also allowed a single sack and seven quarterback hits over 912 snaps in 2025.

A potential change in scheme from Dwayne Ledford to Bill Callahan may factor into this decision, but Bergeron should still receive strong consideration to stay in Atlanta. The AAV for guards of his caliber should fall around $11 to $18 million.

LINEBACKER DIVINE DEABLO

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Divine Deablo | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Divine Deablo joined the Falcons last offseason and was an instant difference-maker on defense. Atlanta leaned on him heavily for his athleticism in the middle for their defense. He racked up 73 tackles, a sack, seven passes defended, and five tackles for loss over 13 games. Deablo’s versatility allowed the Falcons to deploy Kaden Elliss, and the Falcons’ youthful defense flashed its potential with him involved.

In the five games he missed (including the San Francisco game where he broke his forearm in the first half), the Falcons went 0-5 without him (8-4 with him). Opponents’ scores went from 21.8 to 27.8 points per game, while their total offense went from 296.25 to 399.6 yards per game. Needless to say, he proved to be a linchpin for the Falcons.

Injuries have proven to be a concern for Deablo, and he has not appeared in all 17 games since his rookie season in 2021. If he can replicate his impact, the Falcons will be hard-pressed not to find a way to make sure he remains a Falcon for the foreseeable future.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN ZACH HARRISON

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Zach Harrison saw his role increase dramatically during the first year with Jeff Ulbrich as defensive coordinator and Nate Ollie as his position coach. Both will return in 2026, and the defensive lineman will hope to see similar involvement. Despite an injury-plagued 2025, where he only played in seven games (all starts), he took 240 defensive snaps (57%) & 52 special teams snaps (30%) – a start increase from earlier in his career.

Harrison took advantage of his additional playing time with the best statistical season of his career. He tallied 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, five tackles for loss, and 22 tackles. Assuming he can replicate his production next season, Harrison would be a prime candidate for an extension.

His current AAV is $1.3 million, which is sure to see a major increase on his next contract, but it should still be a relatively affordable contract.

OTHER NOTABLE FREE AGENTS