Former Falcons WR Finds New Home with Pittsburgh Steelers
The Atlanta Falcons signed wide receiver Scotty Miller prior to the 2023 season. He played in all-17 games for Atlanta and had 11 catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
He had spent the previous-four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had a career high 33 catches for 501 yards and three touchdowns in 2020.
The 26-year old receiver will join some familiar faces as he's signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers according to Adam Schefter.
"Former Falcons free-agent wide receiver Scotty Miller is reuniting with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in Pittsburgh on a one-year deal, per source," reported Schefter on X.
Miller was deemed expendable with multiple additions to the Falcons wide receiver room including signing free agent Darnell Mooney, a trade for Rondale Moore, and signing Ray Ray McCloud.
Miller joins former Falcons Cordarrelle Patterson, MyCole Pruitt, and Van Jefferson with Smith in Pittsburgh. It may seem like a strange strategy to Falcons fans that Pittsburgh would be collecting Atlanta castoffs including Smith.
However, as bad as Atlanta's offensive attack was in 2023, the Steelers were even worse. The Steelers finished with the 25th passing offense in the NFL while the Falcons were 22nd. Pittsburgh had just 13 passing touchdowns, making the 17 Atlanta had seem almost prolific by comparison.
The Steelers reclamation projects on offense also includes quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Wilson was cut by the Denver Broncos and is carrying the biggest dead-cap hit in the history of the NFL, and Fields was traded from the Bears for a conditional 2025-sixth-round pick.
There will be a lot of new faces in Pittsburgh this fall for the Steelers, but a lot of familiar ones for Falcons fans.