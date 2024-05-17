PFF's Breakout Candidate for Atlanta Falcons would Give Defense Major Boost
The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their defensive front by drafting three defensive linemen with their first four picks during the 2024 NFL draft. All three of those selections were on Day 2 or 3.
But Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) Bradley Locker argued no one should forget about a Day 2 pick the Falcons made two years ago – edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie.
Locker named Ebiketie the top Falcons breakout candidate for the 2024 season.
“The Falcons lost both Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree but didn’t draft an edge rusher until the third round,” Locker wrote. “As a result, second-year players like Ebiketie will be expected to elevate their production from last year.
“The former second-round pick racked up 28 pressures and two forced fumbles on only 385 snaps to kickstart his pro career.”
With just 385 snaps, Ebiketie arguably still broke out in 2023. He recorded 6 sacks, which was more than twice as many as his rookie season, and a career-best 12 quarterback hits.
As Locker explained, the Falcons didn’t re-sign Campbell or Dupree this offseason. So, it’s very likely Ebiketie will have the opportunity to build off his 6-sack season with more playing time in 2024.
The question, if there’s any, with Ebiketie is why didn’t the Falcons trust him more last season. Ebiketie had only 0.5 sacks fewer than Campbell and Dupree while playing far fewer snaps.
Although Ebiketie’s efficiency was impressive, he played 131 fewer snaps his second season than his rookie year. Decreasing playing time is not really a sign of a breakout candidate.
The Falcons may have preferred to trust their veterans more than Ebiketie last season, and former defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen regularly preferred a four-man front with a single edge rusher. But the team is trusting the 2022 second-rounder now.
Atlanta didn’t add an edge rusher in free agency and didn’t address the position at No. 8 overall in the draft.
Instead, the Falcons grabbed edge rusher Bralen Trice and defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus in the third and fourth rounds, respectively. They also selected defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro in the second round.
Atlanta will be counting on Ebiketie leading that group. With that trust coming off his 2023 efficiency, it’s not hard to see why Locker called Ebiketie a breakout candidate.