Ex-Atlanta Falcons Starting CB Finds New Home
Veteran cornerback Tre Flowers will remain in the southern part of the United States to begin the 2024 NFL campaign. But the 2023 Atlanta Falcons cornerback will move to the AFC South.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Flowers signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on May 16.
“The Jaguars have added a few veterans before OTAs, signing DBs Terrell Edmunds and Tre Flowers, along with LB and special teamer Ty Summers,” wrote Rapoport on X.
After signing a 1-year deal with the Falcons last offseason, Flowers began 2023 as one of the team’s starting cornerbacks. But he lost that starting job once Jeff Okudah returned healthy in early October.
The Falcons Podcast: Watch | Spotify | Apple Pods
Flowers was active for all 17 of Atlanta’s games last season. But he only played 199 defensive snaps. He lined up for just 21 snaps on defense after Week 3.
Starting in Week 4, the Falcons featured Flowers on special teams. He averaged 19.1 snaps on special teams last season. Flowers played at least 14 snaps on special teams in every game after October 1.
With that playing time, Flowers posted 21 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss. He also had 2 pass defenses.
Flowers will join the Jaguars with six years of NFL experience. He began his career as a fifth-round pick for the Seattle Seahawks in 2018.
Seattle waived Flowers midway through his fourth season. He finished the year with the Cincinnati Bengals and then returned to the Queen City for 2022.
In 90 career NFL games, Flowers has registered 283 combined tackles and 22 pass defenses. He’s also recorded 4 interceptions and 5 forced fumbles.
With Flowers, the Jaguars bolstered both their secondary and special teams depth. The team did the same with the addition of Edmunds, who was a first-round safety in the same draft class as Flowers, and Summers.
The Falcons will not face the Jaguars during the 2024 regular season. But if Flowers remains on Jacksonville’s roster through August, then the Falcons will see the veteran defensive back in the preseason.
The Jaguars will visit Atlanta during Week 3 of the preseason on August 23.