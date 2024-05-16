SI Predicts Big Improvement for Atlanta Falcons in 2024
The full NFL schedule dropped on Wednesday night, and the Atlanta Falcons have a front-loaded slate that includes four-2023-playoff teams in their first-five games. The schedule, on paper at least, eases considerably after that; The Falcons don’t face a 2023 playoff team after Week 9.
Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano predicted the record for every team in the NFL after seeing the schedule. He has the Falcons making a considerable leap from three-consecutive 7-10 seasons to 12-5 in 2024.
Manzano predicts a rocky 1-2 start with an opening win against the Steelers followed by losses at Philadelphia and to the Chiefs.
Atlanta Falcons: 12–5
Wins: vs. Steelers, vs. Saints, vs. Buccaneers, at Panthers, vs. Seahawks, vs. Cowboys, at Broncos, vs. Chargers, at Vikings, vs. Giants, at Commanders, vs. Panthers
Losses: at Eagles, vs. Chiefs, at Buccaneers, at Saints, at Raiders
"The new-look Falcons have plenty of quarterback drama after drafting Michael Penix Jr. in the first round on the heels of handing Kirk Cousins a four-year, $180 contract. But there won’t be a quarterback competition this summer, with Cousins expected to lead a talented offense that features Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts. Drama aside, the Falcons have plenty of talent on both sides to win the NFC South and return to the postseason for the first time since 2017. Raheem Morris’s team, however, has a challenging home slate with games against the Cowboys and Chiefs."- Gilberto Manzano, Sports Illustrated
The 12-5 record is tied with the Eagles for third in the NFC. Manzano has both the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers at 13-4. The Eagles would get the head-to-head tie breaker in this scenario, giving the Falcons the No. 4 seed in the playoffs.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finish second in the NFC South at 10-7, with Atlanta winning the division comfortably. The Saints check in at 8-9 with the Panthers tying the Cousins-less Minnesota Vikings at 3-14.