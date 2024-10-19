Everything to Know in Falcons vs. Seahawks: TV, Betting Odds & Injury Reports
The Atlanta Falcons (4-2) host the Seattle Seahawks (3-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta is riding a wave of momentum, carrying a three-game winning streak into Sunday's contest. It's the Falcons' longest stretch since taking four in a row to end the 2019 season.
Seattle, meanwhile, has dropped three straight games since storming out to a 3-0 start. Each of the Seahawks' defeats have come by two scores including last week's 36-24 loss to the 49ers.
Momentum is real, but so is the idea that any team can beat another on any given Sunday.
Here's how -- and what -- to watch Sunday ...
TV, Radio
The game will be broadcast live on FOX, with Kenny Albert handling play-by-play duties alongside color analyst Jonathan Vilma. Megan Olivi will be the sideline report.
On the radio, Wes Durham and Dave Archer will have the call on 92.9TheGame.
The Falcons Podcast: WATCH | Spotify | Apple Pods
Injury Reports
The Falcons will be without inside linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (concussion). Safety Justin Simmons (hamstring) and nickel cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (back) are questionable.
Seattle, meanwhile, ruled out cornerback Tre Brown and Riq Woolen and right tackle Stone Forsythe.
Betting Odds
The Falcons are 3-point favorites and have a 59.2% chance of victory, according to ESPN. The over/under is set at 51.5 points and Atlanta's moneyline is -155.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Past Meetings
The Seahawks hold a 12-9 advantage all-time in the series, headlined by an 8-2 start over the first 10 meetings. But in the last 11 matchups, which dates back to 2007, the Falcons are 7-4.
Atlanta took a 27-23 victory over Seattle in 2022, the last game between the two teams.
What to Watch
The Seahawks have the NFL's top-rated passing offense, as offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and quarterback Geno Smith orchestrate a unit averaging 276.7 yards per game through the air.
Atlanta's defense, conversely, is allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 73% of their attempts. However, the Falcons rank No. 6 in yards allowed per attempt (6.3 yards) and No. 9 in total pass defense at 193 yards per game.
Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake expects Seattle's high-powered offense to challenge Atlanta's secondary in ways it hasn't seen this year -- which makes the matchup particularly crucial to the game's outcome.
"It's definitely going to put a lot of stress and test on the whole back end, but also our rush, our linebacker, all 11," Lake said Thursday. "But every week's a test. Every week is a test. Every week, it doesn't matter who we're playing.
"At this level, there's talented players, talented offenses, talented schemes. These are the best coaches in the world as well. We have another test right here coming up in Week 7."