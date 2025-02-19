PFF Reveals Dream Offseason for Atlanta Falcons
Pro Football Focus (PFF) listed the "Dream Scenario" in the NFL Draft and free agency for all-32 teams in the NFL. Their choice for the Atlanta Falcons revealed the low expectations they have for general manager Terry Fontenot when the free agency window opens next month.
PFF went with edge rusher Baron Browning for the Falcons. Browning was originally drafted out of Ohio State by the Denver Broncos in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Broncos traded Browning ahead of the deadline in November to the Arizona Cardinals for a sixth round pick. Browning finished the season with 21 tackles and two sacks in 13 games between the two teams. His two sacks came in eight games with the Cardinals after he was traded.
"Without much spending power, Atlanta could look toward cheaper options with high upside, like Baron Browning, to boost a pass-rush unit that ranked 30th in both win rate (34.5%) and PFF grade (59.0)," wrote Mason Cameron on PFF. "Browning, who moved to the edge full time in 2022, flourished in Arizona, earning a career-high 77.2 PFF pass-rush grade."
Browning is a talented pass rusher who was moved by the Broncos in a contract year, not because of his talent, but because of his inability to stay on the field regularly. He missed 13 games because of injury his first-three seasons in Denver and was limited by injury in several others.
The Broncos opted to move on from him while signing draft-mate Jonathon Cooper to a four-year, $54-million extension. Cooper was taken in the seventh round of the same draft and like Browning, played at Ohio State.
Browning is a good low-risk, high reward type of player if he can be had for the right price. But the dream?
Hardly.
Ironically, PFF mentions the Falcons as finishing 30th in pass-rush grade. Who finished 31st? The Arizona Cardinals. PFF has the Cardinals looking to upgrade their pass rush with an edge rusher as well, listing Haason Reddick as their dream signing.
The Falcons' dream is a castoff from the Arizona Cardinals, who actually finished below Atlanta in pass rush according to PFF?
The Falcons aren't quite as broke as is being portrayed by the media. They're not in a great spot with the hit they take from Kirk Cousins in 2025 whether he's on the team or not. Spotrac lists them 28th in the NFL for available cap space.
However, there is plenty of contract flexibility to go after a big-ticket free agent if the Falcons desire. David Onyemata is likely a cap casualty who can clear up to $13 million in 2025. There's a lot of flexibility in the contracts of Jake Matthews, Grady Jarrett, and Kaleb McGary, and owner Arthur Blank has the cash to take advantage of it.
Baron Browning would be a nice addition to the Falcons' defense, but he shouldn't be the top target for Terry Fontenot in free agency. He should be a depth addition as the Falcons add several players to their defense this offseason.