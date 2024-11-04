Report: Broncos Trading OLB Baron Browning to Cardinals
The Denver Broncos cut a deal ahead of the NFL trade deadline, sending outside linebacker Baron Browning to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
A 2021 third-round choice, the oft-injured Browning appeared in 43 games (28 starts) for the Broncos, compiling 114 combined tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 22 quarterback hits, 9.5 sacks, six pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.
In the final year of his rookie contract, Browning lost his starting job to OLB Nik Bonitto following a stint on injured reserve earlier this season. He's played just 122 defensive snaps in 2024 — 24 of which came amid Sunday's loss to Baltimore.
“I can only control what I can control,’’ Browning told 9NEWS insider Mike Klis last week. “I can’t control what happens in the future, I have to stay in the moment. I do what I can to help this team win games. I would like to stay here. I don’t want to leave but some things are out of my control.”
The Broncos ostensibly will save more than $3.1 million against the salary cap by trading Browning while leaving behind $210,154 in dead money, per Over The Cap.
