Grading Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper's New Four-Year Extension
The Denver Broncos have extended a third member of the 2021 NFL draft class, agreeing to terms with outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper on a four-year, $54 million contract with $16.7 million fully guaranteed.
The former seventh-round pick has emerged as one of the team’s top pass rushers. 9NEWS' Mike Klis was the first to report the details of Cooper's contract, which have since been added to Over the Cap’s site.
Let’s examine the contract breakdown and see how this deal measures up against other edge rushers.
Contract Details
- 2024: $6M signing bonus, $1.971M base salary, fully guaranteed (note that much of his base salary is already paid and he has $586,111 remaining for the year).
- 2025: $5.635M base salary, $4M roster bonus, $510K per-game roster bonus, fully guaranteed.
- 2026: $11.49M base salary, injury-only guaranteed, becomes fully guaranteed if on the roster the fifth day of the 2025 league year; plus $510K per-game roster bonus.
- 2027: $12.99M base salary, $510K per-game roster bonus
- 2028: $12.99M base salary, $510K per-game roster bonus.
- Escalators: $250K in 2026 if Cooper gets 11 sacks in 2025, $750K if he gets 12, $1.25M if he gets 13, $2M if he gets 13 sacks, Broncos have a top 10 defense or reach the playoffs. Those same escalators apply to 2027 and 2028, based on the previous year.
Cap Charges
- 2024: $3.2M
- 2025: $11.345M
- 2026: $13.2M
- 2027: $14.7M
- 2028: $14.7M
Gut Reaction
Cooper got a slight raise over the $3M in base salary he was due this year, thanks to the signing bonus. But he guaranteed himself a bigger payday in 2025 upon signing the deal, plus got practical guarantees for 206.
Though his 2026 salary is injury-only guaranteed, it becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2025 league year. Thus, from a practical standpoint, Cooper will get $28.7M over the next two-and-a-half years, representing more than half of the total sum.
The incentives allow Cooper the chance to get more money if he puts up stats that are what one would expect from an elite pass rusher. While it’s not quite betting on yourself, he gets the chance to bump up his future salaries.
From a practical standpoint, the Broncos could get out of the deal in 2027. If necessary, they can convert Cooper’s $4M roster bonus into a signing bonus if they need a little wiggle room under the cap.
When compared to the rest of the league, Cooper’s APY salary puts him just above Demarcus Lawrence, who signed a three-year contract back in 2022. However, Cooper’s deal is better than Uchenna Nwosu's, who got a three-year, $45M extension from the Seattle Seahawks in 2023.
Nwosu got $32M in total guarantees, which is more than what Cooper got. On the other hand, the incentive Cooper got give him a chance to raise his 2026 salary.
The Broncos did a good job overall, yet Cooper still got rewarded for his play. I think the deal made great sense for both sides, with Cooper getting a good payday while the Broncos kept his deal cap friendly and avoided re-setting the market.
Contract Grade: A-
