Predicting the Atlanta Falcons Training Camp MVP
On Wednesday, the Atlanta Falcons began training camp at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch, Georgia. There is plenty of excitement and energy surrounding new head coach Raheem Morris. A few other new faces have already made a big impression as the Falcons’ training camp is officially underway.
With time in pads still days away, there is plenty of time to speculate who shines above the rest in this year’s training camp. Here are a few candidates to watch in the first chapter of the Morris era as top camp standouts.
RB – Bijan Robinson
The team’s second-year running back from the University of Texas is one of the team’s most discussed players as a breakout player candidate.
With him looking to take on a more significant workload in his second year as a rusher, combining that and his already superior receiving abilities is a recipe for disaster for defenses in the non-contact portions of practice and drills as arguably the team’s most talented player.
TE – Kyle Pitts
Fourth-year tight end Kyle Pitts looks healthy for the first time since his rookie year. Pitts can take over practices in shorts or pads with an offensive coordinator who looks to get him more involved due to his 6-6 240-pound frame. After voluntary workouts this offseason, it seems as if the ‘Unicorn’ could be back as he was as a rookie or potentially better than ever.
WR – Darnell Mooney
The former Chicago Bears speedster joins the Falcons for his first training camp with the team. As a player with some of the best change of pace in the NFL, he will have opposing defensive backs guessing all camp long. With new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson calling the shots, expect him to get involved plenty in the team’s practice sessions. With an ideal catch radius and the ability to make highlight plays anytime, he is undoubtedly a candidate for a top training camp standout.
Edge – Arnold Ebiketie
The team’s top pass rusher has considerable potential for turning heads in this year's training camp. With the numerous trench drills in football, he can showcase the new talents he may have acquired in his recent attendance at Coach Jordan’s Pass Rush Retreat. Additionally, Ebiketie is the team’s top-edge rusher, and it would be a shock if he were not to make his impact felt.
Top Candidate: ILB – Troy Andersen
After missing 15 games last season due to injury, Atlanta’s inside linebacker, who showed so much promise in his rookie season, will return in his third year with a vengeance.
A man yearning for contact in pads since OTA’s this past offseason is on a mission to destroy and potentially reclaim his starting job. Even his teammates say he is in the best shape of his career. His elite competitive toughness and above-average athletic ability make him a player who is a constant disruptor, as he has a knack for gravitating toward football. Expect him to make many plays in camp, maybe even one of the most challenging players for the offense to stop.
Other players to watch: RB Tyler Allgeier, WR Casey Washington, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, S DeMarcco Hellams