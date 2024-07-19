Falcons Arnold Ebiketie Attends High-Profile Pass Rush Retreat
The Atlanta Falcons defense is looking for answers in the pass rush department in 2024. They were in the bottom third of all NFL teams with 42 total sacks last season (doubling their woeful 2022 number). With the team’s top two sack leaders from 2023 gone via free agency, the defender with the third-highest sack total last year now takes center stage.
Arnold Ebiketie has recently been spotted helping himself at a high-profile NFL pass rush retreat.
Coach Brandon Jordan has worked with many prominent pass rushers, including Brian Burns, James Houston, Matthew Judon, Rashaan Gary, and Super Bowl Champion and potential future Hall of Famer Von Miller.
Coach Jordan brings a wealth of knowledge and an impressive player resume as Michigan State’s pass rush specialist coach in 2022. He was also hired by the Seattle Seahawks in the same capacity in 2023. As of last season, he was an assistant defensive coach for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
This is the second annual year of the retreat, and it is a welcome sign to see the Falcons’ third-year pass rusher attend. After two promising seasons, the Cameroon native is in a favorable spot to take the next step forward for the team and himself.
Ebiketie has improved each season; 2024 should not be any different.
With both Bud Dupree and Calais Campbell out of the picture, the roles of the former Penn State Nittany Lion have reversed since his inaugural NFL season in 2022. Instead of looking up to veterans, Ebiketie will have the likes of rookies such as Brandon Dorlus and Bralen Trice eyeing him and undoubtedly asking for tips and pointers to navigate the rookie waters.
As he enters his third season, it is impressive that his sack total has increased each season, from two and a half in year one to six in year two.
With all eyes on him, he should relish the opportunity to show off the new skills he learned from Coach Jordan’s Retreat. Additionally, new head coach Raheem Morris has been impressed in his short time in Atlanta with the team’s new lead pass rusher.
“He's got a significant amount of starts under his belt, playing heavy, playing with nice hands, doing stuff like that,” Morris said. “That's really exciting.”
Expect the third-year veteran to make a step forward, and he will have ample opportunity to reach the double-digit sack mark. A mark that has not been met by any Falcon since Vic Beasley in 2016. Eight years is enough not to have a player not reach double-digit sacks for any franchise; Ebiketie is the team’s newest and possibly best chance to achieve that feat in 2024.