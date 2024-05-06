Former Atlanta Falcons Second-Round Pick Signs with Titans
The Tennessee Titans announced on Monday they signed former Atlanta Falcons second-round pick Marlon Davidson.
The former Auburn Tigers defensive tackle was selected by the Falcons with the No. 47 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. It was the last draft of general manager Thomas Dimitroff before he was replaced by Terry Fontenot after the 2020 season.
That draft also included first-round pick A.J. Terrell and third-round pick Matt Hennessy.
Davidson appeared in just-eight games as a rookie and had eight tackles. After the season he admitted to having maturity problems and enjoying being a highly-paid professional a little too much.
In 2021 he played in 11 games and increased his tackle total to 21 with a sack and a tackle for loss. He injured his knee in fall camp prior to the 2022 season and spent the entire year on injured reserve before being released.
He was picked up by the San Francisco 49ers prior to the 2023 season. He spent time on the practice squad before being released without making an appearance.
Tennessee claimed him, and he ended up starting three games for the Titans and had 10 tackles and a sack.
The Falcons drafted Ta'Quon Graham in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and they've invested heavily in the defensive line the last two seasons, prioritizing finding help for Grady Jarrett.
Last year they signed David Onyemata to a three-year, $35-million deal as a free agent, and last month Atlanta drafted Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus, and Zion Logue, all big-bodied defensive linemen to increase the depth behind Jarrett and Onyemata.