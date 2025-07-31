Brian Daboll Reveals Curveball He Threw NY Giants During Team Drills
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is a firm believer in preparing for every possible situation that could arise during the game.
During the final team session on Tuesday, Daboll instructed the coaches to eliminate their radio communications with the offense and defense, and challenged the players to devise a play they thought might work without any assistance from the coaches.
While the offense, at the time led by quarterback Jaxson Dart, didn’t quite seal the deal, Daboll said he was generally pleased with how Dart and the rest of the team went through their thought process in that situation.
“The one (Dart) threw and made the nice play, he called that play, and then he got down–I actually liked his thought process. He was trying to install a play that was almost there on the 4-yard line, something he wanted to try. It didn’t work out so good.”
Although the offense didn’t close the deal and get into the end zone–they took a delay of game penalty while trying to get lined up–the sequence gave Daboll and the rest of the coaches a chance to gauge how quickly both sides would react in the event the radios went down during a game.
“You never know what’s going to happen in a game, a call gets put in late, something happens, the headsets are down,” he said. “To be able to practice a situation like that, that could come up.
“Maybe it does, maybe it doesn’t, but at least we’ve practiced, we’ve talked about it, we’ve coached it, communicated through some things, and it’s also good to get a feel for what these guys call when they get an opportunity to do that.”
Daboll said he purposely waited until the end of practice to throw in the wrinkle, knowing that players were likely tired at that point after practicing nearly two hours in what was a scorching hot and humid day.
Although the head coach admitted that he didn’t know if the play Dart called would have worked–again, it was wiped out by a delay-of-game penalty–he still praised the young quarterback for how he approached the situation.
“He puts a lot of effort into it, a lot of work,” Daboll said of Dart. “He’s growing each day.”
