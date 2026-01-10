How Former Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll Has Been Helping Team’s Search for His Replacement 

Although his time with the New York Giants didn’t work out, leading to his dismissal, there apparently are no hard feelings on Brian Daboll's part.

Daboll, in fact, has reportedly been very complimentary about the team, his ex-bosses, and quarterback Jaxson Dart in conversations he’s had with potential coaching candidates tabbed by the team to succeed him and some of the staff.

“I’ve actually spoken to some coaches interested in the Giants’ job who’ve had conversations with Daboll, and they’ve gotten rave reviews about this Giants job, specifically about Jaxson,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini told said on the Giants Huddle podcast .

“Ownership and Jaxson, again, are things he had shared with them in, I guess you can call it, private conversations, but everyone is collecting information. They want to know what they’re walking into here, because nobody knows unless you do it.”

For most head coaching candidates, the knowledge of having a franchise quarterback in place is a big deal–that is, if they are on board with the guy who holds the role.

Dart is only one season into his NFL career, but his dual threat ability as a passer and a runner, and while not as experienced as Lamar Jackson, whom Harbaugh had in Baltimore, there could be some carryover regarding the type of system Harbaugh, were he to be hired, runs with the Giants.

Giants have cast a wide net for Daboll's replacement

Daboll, who went 20-40-1 in his three and a half seasons as the Giants' head coach, managed one postseason berth, that coming in 2022 when he also won Coach of the Year honors.

That berth was the Giants' first since 2016; their Wild Card round victory over the Minnesota Vikings was their first win since the 2011 season, when they won the Super Bowl.

The Giants are reportedly very interested in Harbaugh. However, unlike the last time it was in the hiring cycle, the organization has not confirmed any interviews it has held with head coaching candidates.

But the Giants are going to have competition for the 63-year-old former Ravens head coach, with Miami reportedly one of the Giants’ biggest competitors for Harbaugh’s services.

Additional openings could happen as well by the conclusion of Wild Card weekend, which could further complicate the Giants’ efforts to land Harbaugh.

Harbaugh will reportedly begin interviewing for vacancies next week.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage