Where Did NY Giants Land Among Nonplayoff NFC Teams Final Grades?

It was only five months ago, at the onset of the 2025 NFL season, that the New York Giants were a rising team everyone across the football world was talking about with enthusiasm.

The franchise was coming off a disgraceful 3-13 campaign in 2024. Still, the offseason had been quite active, with a ton of roster moves that were viewed very positively for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll entering their fourth season in control.

Fast forward to the beginning of the current calendar year, and a lot has changed, as the results didn't bear the fruit many in East Rutherford and beyond had projected for an upstart crew.

The Giants started the season 2-8 for the third straight time behind brutal offensive injuries and a defense that was getting trampled on the ground at nearly a historic rate, prompting Daboll and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen to be shown the door just as the team was starting to see the development of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart begin to shine under the former's guidance.

New York was able to stay together and make some gameplan improvements to steal a couple late wins under interim head coach Mike Kafka, but that couldn't wash away the end product of only a two-game improvement in the win column and their eighth sub-6-win season in the last decade.

While the organization did create some positive momentum in the final weeks of the season and unearthed a few foundational players who can help build their culture in the months ahead, the overall outlook on Big Blue is quite dismal, at least in the eyes of one rankings curator, Gilberto Manzano, who was pretty harsh towards the Giants in his final grades for the nonplayoff teams in the NFC for the 2025 season.

Among the nine disqualified teams in his poll, Manzano ranked the Giants No. 7, giving them a D grade, which was only above the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals, who both received F grades, and was critical of their defensive front and the handling of Dart's health.

"Collectively, the defensive front was supposed to be a team strength, but Burns emerged as a one-man show most of the season," Manzano said.

"Dexter Lawrence II had a disappointing season, Kayvon Thibodeaux was the subject of trade speculation, and rookie Abdul Carter endured growing pains on and off the field.

In terms of the rookie gunslinger and the view of the Giants' offseason, Manzano added, "It’s going to be vital for the next head coach to protect Dart from substantial hits without fully taking away his playmaking ability from the pocket."

"Dart won’t last long as a starter if he doesn’t show improvements as a pocket quarterback. Still, there’s plenty to like about what he displayed on the field before Daboll was fired."

What can the Giants take away from the 2025 season?

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka looks on during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Despite Manzano's painstakingly honest analysis of the Giants' current state, the reality is that interim head coach Mike Kafka deserves at least some credit for steering the locker room back in a competitive direction and revealing reasons for optimism heading into 2026.

Kafka certainly didn't jump into the role under the greatest of circumstances, but he handled it with grace and determination. These qualities were very important for a coordinator who clearly has his eyes set on earning a full-time head coaching opportunity in the NFL in the near future.

Most importantly, he recognized the glaring issues plaguing the team before Daboll was let go and didn't hesitate to make the necessary changes that put the players in a position to succeed the rest of the way.

The most notable being his decision to dismiss Shane Bowen following the Giants' ugly fourth-quarter collapse that led to their 34-27 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 12. Kafka would elevate linebackers coach Charlie Bullen to the interim role, which led to the Giants' defense improving in the pass rush (No. 5 in the league in win rate) and forcing eight total turnovers in the final four games.

On the offensive end, Kafka's leadership had a positive impact on Dart, who became more conscious of the hits he was taking in the open field. The run game also saw a massive boost under his watch, finishing the season in the top five in both yards and touchdowns , with the latter ranking third for a single season in franchise history.

That doesn't include the improvements to the special teams department, including the discovery of rookie kicker Ben Sauls, who might have established himself as the Giants' new leg moving forward, and the team's first special teams touchdown return since Week 17 of the 2024 season.

While Kafka is unlikely to be the ultimate choice for the full-time head coach in 2026, he certainly put everything he had into the opportunity. He helped the organization discern where the building blocks lie within its roster and staff.

With a long offseason ahead, the hope is that the Giants can bring in the right leadership to get the best out of their bright pieces and those who arrive via free agency and the draft, so that this perpetual black cloud hanging over the franchise can finally be lifted.

