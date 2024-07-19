Giants' 2024 Triplets Land in Bottom Tier in New Ranking
What a difference a year has made for the New York Giants in terms of the strength of the team’s triplets (quarterback, running back, and receiver)
In 2023, coming off their first playoff win since the 2011 postseason, the Giants decided to run things back with quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley and traded for former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller to round out their triplets. That group ranked 18th league-wide in CBS Sports’ 2023 “Triplets’ rankings.
But things have obviously changed. Waller retired and was replaced as the Giants’ No. 1 receiving option by first-round draft pick Malik Nabers. Barkley took his talents to Philadelphia and has been replaced by former Bills and Texans player Devin “Motor” Singletary.
The Giants are sticking with Jones at quarterback, but he’s coming off a torn ACL and a season in which he simply didn’t play well. Given all the uncertainty surrounding the Giants’ 2024 triplets, the group finished 29th in this year’s preseason rankings, landing in the Tier 7 (“Holding Pattern”) category.
Wrote rankings compiler Jared Dubin, “Daniel Jones under center and Devin Singletary behind him just screams ‘this is temporary.’ New York tried unsuccessfully to replace Jones this offseason and did not restructure his contract like it did last year before it had even kicked in. Nabers is obviously here to stay, and hopefully for a long time, but it's not surprising to see New York tumble from its over-inflated ranking last year.”
While Nabers will be a dynamic part of the offense, he has yet to play a game. However, the caliber of player that Nabers is is something the Giants offense hasn't had since Odell Beckham Jr, giving the Giants offense hope of finally being able to compete for a much higher position league-wide in explosive plays than it did last year when it was one of the bottom dwellers.
As for Singletary, Dubin might be underestimating him a little bit. While Singletary has never recorded a 1,000-yard rushing season as Barkley has done three times in his career, Singletary has also never been the high-volume back that Barkley has been.
Singletary, who has been more durable and who has made his carries and receptions count, has been a solid ball carrier throughout his career thus far. Last season with the Texans, he was supposed to be a complementary back, but he ended up as the lead back, moving ahead of Dameon Pierce on the TExans’ depth chart.
Singletary, who has been the rushing yardage leader for every NFL team he’s played for, finished with career highs in rushing yardage (898) and rushing attempts (216), proving that he can indeed be a high-volume back.
A year ago, Jones seemed set for the immediate future after signing a four-year, $160 million deal in the off-season. However, poor play and two more injuries—a neck issue early in the season and then the torn ACL—has reached the point where the team’s brass has felt the need to “protect itself” in the event disaster should strike again.
According to what’s been shown on Hard Knocks, the Giants inquired about trading up with the New England Patriots to presumably have a chance at quarterback Drake Maye.
They were also shown in a preview clip for Episode 4, in which head coach Brian Daboll said he would be willing to trade up for a chance at former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, this year’s Heisman Trophy winner.
Those revelations combined with the fact that the Giants can get out of Jones’s contract after this season when the last of the guaranteed money is paid out, have led many to conclude this season is a make-or-break campaign for the former Duke star.
For now, the Giants are going to roll with what they have and hope that improvements to the offensive line and a potential change in the play caller–head coach Brian Daboll is expected to take over that duty from offensive coordinator Mike Kafka–help breathe new life into an offense that hasn’t been a top-10 unit in years.