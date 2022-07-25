Giants Inside Linebackers Preview:  Transformation in Progress?

The more and more positional value becomes a conversation in the NFL, the more it seems like the inside linebacker position appears to be left behind.

The same can be said for how the Giants have decided to build their roster. Other than Blake Martinez, who may very well be on his way out after this season, given that the Giants voided the final year of his deal as part of a restructure, the Giants have not invested premium assets in the position for the longest time.

The argument can be made that there has simply been “bigger fish to fry” when it comes to New York’s roster, but whether this is a fair statement or not, there is no doubt that this lack of attention has not boded well when it comes to the production of the position. With new defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale coming to town, the inside linebacker position will undoubtedly become more important.

Many believe this can be a gift, as Martindale intends to bring the best out of the talent the Giants currently have and to do so, he will need top-quality players. Similarly, it could be a curse if the expanded group of faces assembled at the position do not live up to the new expectations.

Rostered Players

Blake Martinez (7 Years): The most reliable and proven player on the roster, Martinez is projected to be the Giants' top guy at the position. This is certainly not bad, as Martinez has proven to be a valuable asset both in his time in Green Bay and New York. Martinez is coming off a torn ACL in Week 3 of last season. Although there are always concerns for an “older” player coming off of an injury of this magnitude, all signs point to Martinez being ready for Week 1, and the Giants will need Martinez to return to his 2020 form.

Tae Crowder (3 Years): Crowder, 2020's Mr. Irrelevant, has already exceeded expectations by seeing the football field as much as he has. He is a solid rotational player and special teams performer who will compete for the starting job he's held the last two seasons, alongside Martinez.

Micah McFadden (Rookie): The fifth-round rookie possesses the talent needed to see the field, specifically his blitzing ability. In the Giants' blitz-heavy scheme, McFadden has the potential to surprise. If McFadden can continue to fine-tune his skills and puts the work in, expect to see a legit contributor on the defense, even if he is coming off the bench in sub-packages.

Darrian Beavers (Rookie): Another addition to the position this offseason, Beavers, a sixth-round pick, has the potential to be one of the steals of the draft. Beavers is a disciplined player with high energy and an aggressive playstyle who can hopefully bring this energy to the Giants and be a long-time contributor at the linebacker position.

Carter Coughlin (3 Years): Coughlin has been a member of the Giants for a couple of years and has contributed in multiple ways. He is a perfect depth player, and although he might not become an every-down player in the NFL, he still has a very good chance of making the roster.

Cam Brown (3 Years): Brown is a big, long, athletic linebacker who moves well in space and has been a key contributor on special teams throughout his football career. As good as he is in this area, Brown is facing an uphill battle to make this roster because of the new additions to the position.

Justin Hillard (2 Years): Another player hurt by the new additions this offseason, Hillard is a long shot at making the team. It also doesn't help that he has been given a two-game league-imposed suspension for having violated the league's policy on PEDs.

Positional Forecast

Best Case Scenario: When looking at the inside linebacker position, it would be highly pessimistic to believe there is nothing to be excited about. As noted, Martinez is returning from injury and, at best, is one of the best tacklers in today's NFL. Martindale will have to find another impactful starter, but it is not like he doesn't have a decent pool to choose from. Specifically, this year's draft picks, Beavers and McFadden, could potentially be exciting options. Whether the team finds a guy who sticks or cycles through different players with different packages, there is reason to be optimistic about the productivity level of the linebackers going into the season.

Worst Case Scenario: There is undoubtedly talent to be excited about entering the building. Still, the fact that the Giants could be relying so heavily on unproven players could be cause for concern. Toss in the possibility that Martinez may or may not be the same as he was pre-injury, and this position is far from being a sure thing.

Sleeper: Although it may not be much of a bold prediction considering the overall hype around the player already, Beavers is my sleeper pick because o his versatility and fit within the anticipated defensive scheme. Beaver's combination of high football IQ and all-around versatility should be enough to allow him to see the field as early as Week 1. If Beavers can quickly grasp the scheme and adjust to the play speed of the next level, he could accelerate into a starting role by the end of the season.

On the Bubble: Projecting the outlook for Cam Brown’s 2022 season is tricky because, on the one hand, I can see the incoming additions to the roster being too much for him to overcome. On the other hand, however, I would not be surprised if his ability on special teams alone is enough to see Brown sneak into the back-end of the roster.

Positional Unit Ranking: 2 (out of 5)

While the Giants have a good amount of quantity at the position, they need to find out about the quality. Behind Martinez, who has uncertainties of his own, there are just too many inexperienced and unproven players to have a positive stance overall without overly projecting. Although this does not mean they can’t put it all together, it's hard to give this group a higher ranking right now.

