Giants Outside Linebackers Preview: Added Firepower

For as long as the game of football has existed, having a strong pass rush has been one of the most crucial aspects of the game. With the rise of mobile quarterbacks and high-powered offenses, creating consistent pressure off the edge has never been more important.

Luckily for the New York Giants, what was once an area of weakness has the potential to blossom into a great strength after the team invested heavily in draft capital in the area over the last two seasons.

As with any investment, the hope now is that these decisions pay off. With a new and improved defensive scheme, along with a bright and exciting future, what could Giants fans realistically expect from the unit for the 2022 season and beyond?

Rostered Players

Azeez Ojulari (2 Years): After selecting Ojulari at No. 50, the rookie set the all-time rookie sack record for the Giants with eight sacks. Despite the obvious talent, questions remain whether Ojulari was enough to fix the Giants' pass-rushing issues and solidify himself as a true No. 1. Certainly, he is part of the solution, but not the sole answer.

Kayvon Thibodeaux (Rookie): The uber-talented pass rusher who spent much of last year projected to be the top-overall rated prospect in the draft slid to fifth overall, where the Giants were more than happy to select him. With the strength, speed, size, and athleticism to be a dominant edge rusher at the next level, it seems like Thibodeaux has it all.

Quincy Roche (2 Years): The former Steelers sixth-round draft pick certainly showed some potential after being picked up on waivers last offseason. Roche plays with great strength and power, and it's not a stretch to say he is the most physical guy the Giants have at the position. If Roche can stay healthy and develop, expect him to compete for a spot on the back end of the roster.

Jihad Ward (7 Years): The Giants signed Ward to a one-year deal in free agency to bring some much-needed depth to the position. Ward has played both as a 3-4 outside linebacker and as a 4-3 defensive end, bringing versatility to Martindale’s scheme. As a seven-year vet, expect a productive situational pass rusher that can provide a much-needed experience on both the field and in the locker room.

Elerson Smith (2 Years): Standing at 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds, Smith has an aggressive mentality and playstyle, which are just a few things to like about last year's fourth-round draft pick. The problem is Smith hasn't been on the field much due to injuries, nor has he seemed to become comfortable in an NFL defense, a situation exacerbated due to his final year in college being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Smith has undeniable upside and a very good chance to make the roster, but he also certainly has something to prove going into the season if he hopes to be a long-term contributor to the team.

Oshane Ximines (4 Years): It’s easy to forget that Ximines is going into his fourth season with the Giants considering all the time he has missed due to injuries. Ximines has talent, and nobody has given up on him yet, but his ability to contribute to the team has been a major issue. Ximines will need a healthy and strong camp to hang on to his roster spot.

Niko Lalos (2 Years): The 24-year-old is still young and fairly inexperienced at the NFL level. With a lot of competition at the position, Lalos, who was on the practice squad last year, will have to prove that he belongs on the 53-man roster.

Tomon Fox (Rookie): The much heralded (by the great Lawerence Taylor) former North Carolina Tar Heel is another player fighting for a roster spot but has a more realistic chance of landing on the practice squad. Fox played six years in college with 3,221 snaps under his belt and was a very productive and experienced player who finished third in UNC history with 29.5 career sacks and sixth with 42 career tackles for loss.

Positional Forecast

Best Case Scenario: If Kayvon Thibodeaux can put it all together and live up to the hype, the New York Giants will have a dominant presence off the edge for the first time in a while. Adding Azeez Ojulari into the mix, who is the perfect No. 2, gives the Giants a legitimate Batman and Robin pass-rushing duo, especially in a defense that loves to blitz and put pressure on the quarterback. This combination, if healthy, has the potential to become one of the best duos in the NFL.

Worst Case Scenario: It's hard not to feel that the unit will go only as far as the fifth overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux goes. If, for whatever reason, Thibodeaux isn't able to put it all together at the next level--this would be a huge blow for the team. Giants fans are excited about Thibodeaux’s arrival, and rightfully so. However, one can't forget that he has never played a single snap in the NFL, and it is impossible to know for sure what his impact, or in this case, lack thereof, will be until he sets foot on the NFL gridiron.

Sleeper: Quincy Roche, whose production and talent was intriguing last year, is the name to watch as a sleeper at this position. Picked up off waivers after last summer's training camps concluded, Roche was productive in the Giants defense, considering he had to feel his way as he went along. As the season went on, he became increasingly more comfortable in the defense. With another season under his belt and a fresh start in a new scheme, Roche, who, while not expected to be an every-down player, may be a candidate for a breakout year.

On the Bubble: Oshane Ximines has been a disappointment so far. When he was drafted, many fans believed that he was just what the team needed to begin to jumpstart the pass rush. For many reasons, including injuries, Ximines has not impacted the field and is in danger of falling out of the fold thanks to the talent the team added this past off-season. Ximines is entering his fourth year at a position loaded with talent and youth, and his days in New York may be numbered if he does not take a major forward.

Positional Unit Ranking: 4 (Out of 5)

There aren’t many things to be excited about regarding the Giants roster, but this is not the case for the outside linebackers. There is a lot of optimism for this young group of talent, but that is not to be confused with delusion.

The duo of Thibodeaux and Ojulari gives one reason to be optimistic. This pairing of explosive athletes in the same time frame in their respective young careers is extremely valuable in today's NFL.

Although the outside linebacker group is mostly unproven at this point and arguably lacks elite depth, there is tremendous upside to consider this group among the strengths on the team.

