New York Giants Receivers Preview: A Diverse Group

Even with the additions made on the offensive line, the New York Giants' receiving corps, if healthy, is the deepest and most talented position group coming into training camp.

The group boasts everything a team could want: speedsters, jump ball artists, big physical receivers, guys that can make one miss in a phone booth, and tacticians in route running.

Yet because of contracts and draft status, there probably won't be a lot of openings for the coaches to choose from. Still, the Bills kept seven receivers on their active roster last season. Assuming the Giants use that blueprint, there are probably three spots up for grabs if Sterling Shepard starts the season on the PUP list.

Special teams will likely play a big role in who ends up with those positions, but the Giants need to focus on finding consistency and playmaking ability to round out the room.

Given the variety the Giants have to choose from, the preseason will clarify who's in and, more importantly, his role on this offense.

Rostered Players

Alex Bachman (1 year): The Wake Forest grad has been on the Giants' practice squad for a couple of seasons. With a new regime and added talent to the roster, it will be difficult for him to break through.

C.J. Board (4 years): Board has spent three seasons on NFL rosters and the last two with the Giants. Although he has not been much of a factor as a receiver, he has been a valuable member of the special teams units. Even with that special teams value, he will be in a fight for the last spots in the receiver room.

Keelan Doss (2 years): Doss spent two seasons on the Raiders roster and now joins the Giants as what seems to be a camp body. Over the last few seasons, he was involved with the Jaguars, Falcons, and Jets. It is difficult to imagine him making this roster.

Robert Foster (4 years): Foster was an undrafted free agent out of Alabama initially signed by the Buffalo Bills. He saw some success as a receiver for the Bills in his first season but has not been able to build on that 500-yard three-touchdown season since. That makes his chances of making the final squad difficult.

Kenny Golladay (6 years): Golladay will look to have a bounce-back season and show Giants fans why he was worth so much money as a free agent out of Detroit. He went from catching passes from Matthew Stafford to Daniel Jones, and the results were not great. Most chalk up the offensive ineptitude to the former staff, but Golladay is coming into a season that may decide if he is on the roster in 2023. He has all of the skills to be a dynamic number one. Giants faithful hope to see it on display.

Richie James (5 years): James was originally a seventh-round pick of San Francisco. He made ten starts over three seasons with the 49ers. He primarily operated as a returner and had a 97-yard kickoff return touchdown in his rookie season. He could be an asset as a returner for the Giants.

Collin Johnson (3 years): Johnson is entering his second season in New York. He was able to grab one start in 2021, but it is difficult to see how he can make this team outside of a special teams role, and even that will be difficult based on how many guys will be vying for a few spots.

Austin Proehl (1 year): Proehl, the son of former NFL receiver Ricky Proehl, was a seventh-round selection of the Bills in 2018. He has bounced around the NFL but has not been able to latch on to a roster. This team will also prove difficult to stick with.

Wan'Dale Robinson (Rookie): Robinson was a second-round pick of the Giants in this year's draft. He is definitely in the plans for the offense as a guy who can contribute as a receiver and runner. The expectations are high for Robinson this year to be a playmaker.

Sterling Shepard (7 years): Shepard is dealing with an injury, and it is not certain when he will be healthy enough to join the team. Some question if he will ever be the same. If he does return healthy, he can provide the Giants with a receiver that is great as an intermediate pass catcher.

David Sills V (2 yards): Sills is another receiver for the Giants who began with the Bills. Sills has been with the Giants since 2019 in some capacity. Some think Sills could be a part of the receiving corps, but he has to climb over some legit bodies to get there.

Darius Slayton (4 years): Slayton has come under much scrutiny over the past season for his inability to haul in critical passes. But there is no denying that he has the physical tools to be a great asset, especially as someone who can stretch the field. The preseason will be a make-or-break time for Slayton. He needs to show improved hands.

Travis Toivonen (1 year): He is a long shot to make this team, but he has a great underdog story. A former FCS product who participated in the Fan Controlled Football league Toivonen got a chance in training camp with the Seattle Seahawks. He comes to the Giants trying to make an impression, but it should be difficult for him to make this team.

Kadarius Toney (2 years): Toney showed the explosiveness in his rookie season that made him a star at the University of Florida. He can be a deep threat, intermediate weapon, short yardage, and yards after catch weapon. He should be used in gadget plays and the screen game. Look for him to be another dynamic piece of the offense.

Positional Forecast

Best Case Scenario: With improved quarterback play and better health, look for this receivers unit to surprise people and become one of the most dynamic in the league that can hurt a defense at every level with multiple players.

Robinson and Toney give the Giants two legitimate game breakers who can be deployed multiple ways in an offense. Slayton has the speed to fly by everyone on deep passes, and Golladay has a knack for turning 50/50 deep shots into 70/30 deep shots.

Almost every other receiver on the roster can operate well in the intermediate passing game. Most have run-after-catch ability, and if the quarterback play improves this season, this group will give defenses fits. There's no reason this team should not be led by two 1000-yard receivers or four guys with over 800 yards if the ball is distributed evenly.

Worst Case Scenario: This offensive unit gets lost behind terrible quarterback play and many injuries, as it did last season. Last season Golladay was the only receiver to creep over 500 yards receiving. No other receiver was within 80 yards of that. A repeat of that would be disastrous for the Giants.

Sleeper: If the Giants decide they do not want to use Robinson and/or Toney on special teams, Richie James becomes a legitimate factor in making this team. He is coming off an injury from last season, but who isn't at this point?

We know that James was able to crack the lineup in San Francisco and boasts a healthy 64 percent catch percentage. He has also shown some moves as a return specialist. He saw some early spring reps when Toney was sidelined, and James could end up as the guy that slides in behind Toney and Robinson if they need a blow or go down with an injury.

On the Bubble: For whatever reason, Darius Slayton has not progressed after his promising rookie campaign in which he caught a team-leading eight touchdown passes and topped out with a 60 percent reception rate.

In his second season, Slayton's catch percent dropped to 53.2 percent, and his dropped passes rose from three to six. And then last year, he again posted six drops, his catch percentage falling even further, to 47.3 percent.

Part of that can be blamed on quarterback play and, to a degree, injuries Slayton had to fight through. The other part is just Slayton not concentrating and hauling in the catchable passes. If he shows that lack of focus during camp, there's enough talent in this group to move on from him, and his $2.5 million cap hit.

Positional Unit Ranking: 4 (out of 5)

As discussed, quarterback play and health will play a large role in the effectiveness of the wide receiver group. Still, on paper, they have everything one could want in a receiving corps, specifically dynamic play at every level and multiple players who can fill similar roles.

Will the unit live up to its potential? Can they stay on the field? And will they receive the support from their quarterback necessary to reach their peak?

If the answer to these questions is "yes," the Giants offense should be able to finally take that long-awaited step forward fans have been waiting for.

