Giants Navigating Through Uncertainty at Quarterback

All the Giants know about their quarterback situation this weekend is they won't have Daniel Jones to start. So who will, and when will Jones be back?

The Giants will have a quarterback under center come Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers and for the rest of the season.

As to who that will be, well, that's another story.

The Giants know that starter Daniel Jones will miss a second straight game as he recovers from a neck injury suffered in a Week 12 win against the Eagles, which kept him out of last week's losing effort against the Dolphins.

They are hopeful that backup Mike Glennon, who suffered a concussion in that same Week 13 loss to Miami, is ready to roll this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers.

And they think that if Glennon isn't ready to roll, Jake Fromm, whom they signed off the Buffalo Bills practice squad last week and who has yet to attempt a pass in tan NFL regular-season game, will be good enough to step in if Glennon doesn't clear the league's protocol.

That's a lot of uncertainty for such an important position.

"At this moment, if Mike was healthy and cleared, we would expect Mike to start," said head coach Joe Judge of this weekend's game against the Chargers. "In terms of Jake, this is a really good opportunity this week to see him practice and prepare and get a further look at him."

Fromm has put himself on a crash course to learn the Giants terminology and a small menu of plays every day. He's been working diligently with quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski, who unfortunately has had to work remotely with him due to having tested positive for COVID-19, and with offensive quality control coach Nick Williams.

"Just happy to get a few more reps in practice, but the same. I prepare the same week in and week out," Fromm said Wednesday after the Giants went through a walkthrough practice at the University of Arizona campus. "When you get the opportunity you just want to do your best."

Fromm may or may not get that opportunity--Giants head coach Joe Judge said that the team is "optimistic" of backup Mike Glennon's clearing the league protocol in time for Sunday. But if the former Georgia signal-caller does get the chance, he's leaving no stone unturned in ensuring he'll be ready.

"It’s a lot to learn," Fromm admitted. "You’re just preparing for a final test where you didn’t show up for any of the classes, but it’s fun. Learning is what I like to do. I love football, love scheme. For me, it’s really fun."

Fromm laughed and admitted he's had some late nights cramming for a possible opportunity, but it's all part of a process that Fromm said remains ongoing.

"It’s hard for me to say how much I really know because I hadn’t really seen the whole thing," he said.

"There are definitely some things I definitely feel more comfortable with and some things I feel less comfortable with, so when it comes down to it we’ll have a good plan going out there, something we feel good about and we’ll try to execute as best as we can."

Jones, meanwhile, visited Dr. Robert Watkins, a noted orthopedic doctor from Los Angeles, to gain further clarity on his neck. Jones has been able to practice with his teammates and doesn't appear to have any noticeable issue with turning his head from side to side. Still, doctors have a more profound concern that one wrong hit to the area could make things worse for the former Duke star, which is probably why he's yet to be cleared for contact.

"The diagnosis is really on the medical team right there, but he’s dealing with a neck right now and we’ll see where that goes," Judge said.

"There’s not an immediate timeline. This could change quickly, it could change over time. Talking to the doctors and the medical team, there are some things that they’re just waiting on in terms of just making sure that he’s cleared for contact."

Judge has refused to provide any specifics beyond the part of Jones's body that's injured, which has led to speculation that the injury could be anything from a nerve issue to a spinal matter.

But one thing's for sure, and that is despite the uncertainty surrounding both Jones and Glennon, the Giants aren't willing to take any chances.

"When it comes to necks, backs, things of that nature, we’re not going to take any risks with our players," Judge said.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community