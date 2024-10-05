Giants Red Zone Defense a Concern for Seahawks
The New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks have had vastly different offensive outcomes through the first quarter of the regular season, but one element of the former’s defensive system is not letting the latter get to its head.
One of the hottest teams in the NFL through four games with a 3-1 record, the Seahawks have risen to the occasion behind the strength of their talented aerial offense. The offense, led by new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, has been electric at dishing the football to their diverse arsenal of playmakers, ranking first overall in attempts and yards while averaging a whopping 295.5 yards per contest that also leads the league through the friendly skies.
Despite their suspect offensive front, Seattle has been able to capitalize on many of their possessions that wind up inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, posting the 12th-best red zone efficiency score. There is no doubt that the early opponents on their schedule have greatly helped success, as three opponents ranked in the held opponent red zone rankings below 16th in the same span.
That is where the upcoming meeting with New York on Sunday creates an interesting challenge for a very active Seahawks attack. The Giants defense has been one of the stingiest units in protecting their endzone, standing sixth in the category and giving up just three touchdowns in the last three games.
The Seahawks recognize they will not just strut into the end zone on this Giants team, but they will need a more detailed approach to cash in the points they need to win.
“They really got a bend-but-don’t-break defense,” Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith told the local media in Seattle.
"They harp on not letting you score touchdowns in the red zone. They’ll give you some tough looks, make the man and zone (coverage) look the same, and you’ll read it before and after the play. Your guys will have to play fast and get to the spots and landmarks.”
The Giants' season did not start off well when it came to guarding the goalline. In the season opener, Shane Bowen’s crew allowed 312 yards of offense and two red zone conversions to the Vikings, but some of the blame could have been handed to Daniel Jones's turnovers, which put the defense behind the field position eight ball on multiple drives.
After that contest, the floodgates were forced shut, as the Giants held a Commanders offense that rallied 425 yards of total offense to a goose egg on six total red zone attempts. That outing was followed up by a one-touchdown showing against the Browns in the Week 3 victory and the same from the Dallas Cowboys in last Thursday night’s home loss.
Despite those valiant efforts, the Giants might have had some tough breaks on the scoreboard, but they are beginning to find that level of pass pressure up front that is making it so hard for opponents to find payday. Their front four has led the charge with nine sacks in the last two weeks and should continue to focus on stifling the Seahawks' volatile production, which is having to operate behind a young and inexperienced offensive line.
“Obviously, they are pretty stout up front,” Smith added. “That gives them the advantage just to rush four and drop more guys into coverage, and so they’ll have the extra guy maybe to double someone or an alert backer or safety somewhere trying to read my eyes to make an interception.”
With the secondary still a bit banged up, including the questionable statuses of slot cornerbacks Dru Phillips and Adoree Jackson, the Giants are likely to hone back on the extra pressures they showed in Weeks 3 and 4 and devote their deeper resources towards the multiple vertical threats in Seattle’s wide receiving corps.
Sixth-year pro DK Metcalf leads the passing attack with 24 catches for 366 yards and two touchdowns and has already torched two opponents for over 100 yards receiving while looking to build his third consecutive 1,000-yard campaign.
While he will be on New York’s radar the entire afternoon, he is accompanied by two other speedy ballhawks, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The No. 2 and 3 options have 425 yards combined and can create damage from a mix of short and long-yardage routes, making it best to utilize the different types of quarters zone looks in Bowen’s system to contain the deep shots that have been the Giants’ kryptonite.
Seattle has taken over games this season with the ability to supply the fast punch in open space, but they might have to resort to the quick game to make the offense function. They’ll be facing a pesky Giants group that is sitting ninth-best in pass rush win rate and 14th in average yards per play and will want to confuse Geno Smith with a bevy of disguised looks inside the confines of the 20-yard line.
That said, it could come down to whichever side can have the more crisp, controlled performance to decide the outcome of this affair featuring connections to coaches and players on both teams.
The Giants are coming in hungry in search of the elusive win they missed last week when they did almost enough to close the gap with their rival Cowboys, and gone is the mindset for Seattle that this meeting will be the pushover that it was at MetLife Stadium last year.
“We just need to be great at understanding the coverages pre- and post-snap, and then make fast decisions in getting the ball out,” Smith said. “Have those catch and runs and being able to run the football is always going to help us as well.