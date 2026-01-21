Former Giants Head Coach Reportedly in the Mix for Bills Top Job

Former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll might not have had sustained success with Big Blue, but he now reportedly has a chance to return to the place where he has a little more than just one season’s worth of fortunes.

Daboll, per multiple reports, is interviewing for the head coaching vacancy with the Buffalo Bills, who fired Sean McDermott on Monday after the team’s divisional playoff loss to the Denver Broncos over the weekend.

Daboll, who was McDermott’s offensive coordinator from 2018-2021 before being hired by the Giants to replace Joe Judge, was instrumental in turning small school quarterback prospect Josh Allen into one of the league’s elite passers.

One of the highlights of Allen’s career under Daboll’s tutelage was his throwing for a career-best 4,544 yards in 2020, the year that Buffalo’s offense was tied for second-best in the league and its passing offense third.

As head coach of the Giants, Daboll went 9-7-1 in his first season, leading the Giants to their first postseason berth since 2016 and their first postseason win since 2011. He won Coach of the Year for those accomplishments.

After that first season, the wheels fell off the wagon for Daboll and the Giants. They went 11-33 from 2023 until Week 10 of 2025 when Daboll was fired. Nestled in that record was a franchise-worst 3-14 mark set in 2024, the 100th anniversary of the franchise.

Daboll drew interest from the Tennessee Titans for their head coaching vacancy. Still, that job has since gone to Robert Saleh, most recently the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator and one-time New York Jets head coach.

Daboll also interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator position this week, as did Mike Kafka, the Giants' offensive coordinator who was named interim head coach after Daboll was relieved of his duties.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that Daboll wants the Bills' head coaching job . If he doesn’t get it, he’s likely to become the Titans' offensive coordinator, where he would get to work with quarterback Cam Ward, the young quarterback who went first overall in the 2025 draft and a prospect that at one point was of interest to the Giants.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage