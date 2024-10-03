New York Giants Week 5 Fantasy Football Preview
The New York Giants’ 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday had to hurt, given how good the defense played.
The Giants held one of the best offenses in the NFL to 20 points, an impressive feat. However, the offense could only muster 15 points off five field goals. As a result, neither quarterback Daniel Jones nor receiver Malik Nabers covered their prop goals of .5 touchdowns.
Receiver Wan’Dale Robinson easily covered his 33.5 receiving yard. Still, all three were still good performers in fantasy, especially in PPR formats.
Nabers finished last week as WR6 in PPR formats. His 12 receptions for 115 yards yielded him 23.1 fantasy points. If he and Jones had hooked up for a touchdown last week, he may have been pressing for WR1.
This week, there are question marks. Nabers is currently in concussion protocol so his availability for Sunday is up in the air. If he plays, he's a must-start, especially considering his target share on this team. If he does not start, another receiver, likely Darius Slayton, will step into the role.
Slayton is only owned on 1% of rosters currently. His 8.6 points in fantasy was his best output of the young season. If this offense wants to be more dynamic, getting the ball more to Slayton would help Nabers and Robinson do more with fewer targets.
He can work the intermediate areas and stretch the field, and he should be considered a flex option in deep leagues, even if Nabers plays. However, if he is not able to answer the bell this Sunday, Slayton should see a considerable increase in targets, which may make him a must-start.
Robinson is only rostered in 40% of ESPN leagues and 27% of Yahoo leagues. It is crazy that he has been targeted so much, yet more people have not snatched him up. He's the clear-cut WR2 on this team, and he is receiving targets like some team’s WR1.
In PPR formats, he's returning big dividends for a guy you likely picked up off waivers. Last week, his 11 receptions for 71 yards were good for 18.1 points and a WR17 finish.
In three of the first four weeks of this season, he has scored double-digit points in fantasy. If Nabers cannot go, Robinson will definitely slide into the most targeted role.
Not throwing a touchdown hurt Daniel Jones's fantasy numbers in Week 4. He was coming off consecutive 18-plus fantasy points, which made him a top 10 quarterback performer through weeks two and three. He will need to work on getting the ball into the endzone if he wants sustained fantasy relevance.
This week will be another tough matchup for him. Seattle’s defense has a lot of explosive elements that can make life hard on a quarterback. Jones may need to use his legs a bit more, and that might result in a few more points in fantasy via the rush. Ultimately, the things he needs to do to help give this team a chance to win will make him a great start in fantasy.
If you are in a fantasy league that still utilizes a kicker, then you could definitely add Giants kicker Greg Joseph, who kicked five field goals, including a 52-yard try. The Giants' defense has also made strides over the last few games and could possibly be a defense that you stream, depending on the matchup.
In single-game fantasy, because of the unknowns based on injuries, there is not a lot to lean on from the Giants, but the touchdowns look like fun to take a chance with.
Jones’s touchdown passes higher than 1.5 is almost 15:1 on Underdog fantasy and you can't even find a Giants player on Prize Picks. However, if you do see them populate as the weekend hits, take the over for both Nabers and Robinson in receptions.
The offense is short quick throws centric, and both of those guys are sure-handed. Their yardage totals are likely to not be that high as well so they would be worth the gamble as well.
Good luck with all of your fantasy football leagues this weekend and remember that you can be a fan of a team while also using their players responsibly.