No. 63 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 67 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore #63 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
OG Bookie Bolin (1962-67), OG Jake Colhouer (1949), C Jim Cordle (2011-13), LG Paul Davis (1983), OG Terry Falcon (1980), OG Mike Garzoni (1948), OG Bruce Kimball (1982), OG Jake Kubas (2024), OG Wes Martin (2021), OT Karl Nelson (1984-88), OG Scott Peters (2003), LB Bob Peviani (1953), OG Al Steinfeld (1983), OL Doug Van Horn (1969-79), OT Chad Wheeler (2017).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Versatile offensive lineman Doug Van Horn was one of the Giants’ most reliable players of the 1970s despite spending significant time at three different positions and often being labeled an underdog in his weekly matchup.
A proud competitor, he gained great respect for battling with his football smarts, technique, and quick feet. His linemates often leaned on him because of his ability to understand each of their positions, so it was no surprise when he was voted team captain in 1974.
A measure of durability, Van Horn ranks fifth among offensive linemen in Giants history with 158 games played (with 153 starts out of a possible 161 regular season contests).
Van Horn took a unique route to the Giants before making three appearances with the club (as No. 60) in 1968. He was Detroit’s fourth-round pick out of Ohio State in 1966 and played in all 14 games (with one start) as a rookie.
Then, he spent a short time in the Army before the Lions sold his rights to the Giants, who assigned him to the Westchester Bulls, their minor league affiliate in the Atlantic Coast Football League, in 1967.
In 1969, Van Horn switched to No. 63 and was the opening day starter at right guard. The Giants produced winning records during two of his first four seasons in the lineup.
In 1970, Van Horn and Co. helped pave the way for quarterback Fran Tarkenton and running back Ron Johnson to make the Pro Bowl, with Johnson becoming the first 1,000-yard rusher in franchise history.
The Giants finished 9-5, marking their high point in a 17-year postseason drought from 1964-1980. And the offensive line allowed an NFL-low 10 sacks en route to an 8-6 mark in 1972. Johnson put up another 1,000-yard season and returned to the Pro Bowl – this time with quarterback Norm Snead, who led the NFC in completion percentage.
The Giants had to move Van Horn to right tackle in place of the injured starter, Joe Taffoni, for the final five games of the 1973 season, and he remained on the edge through 1976.
The following season, Van Horn was switched to left tackle during training camp; then, he was flipped to the right side when left tackle Gordon Gravelle was acquired in a preseason trade with Pittsburgh.
It was only a pit stop because Tom Mullen’s early-season ankle injury forced Van Horn to replace him at left guard, where he started for most of the season and the final two years of his career.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Guard Jake Kubas has worn No. 63 after making the team as an undrafted free agent last year. He appeared in the final five games of the season, playing every snap during the final three weeks. Kubas was a three-time FCS national champion with the North Dakota State Bison.