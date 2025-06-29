No. 70 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 70 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore #70 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
OT Joseph Byler (1946), OL Yodny Cajuste (2024), DT Kendrick Clancy (2005), DE Glen Condren (1967), OL Korey Cunningham (2022), END Sam Fox (1945), DE Jim Garcia (1966), OL Chris Hubbard (2024), LB Sam Huff (1956-63), OL Bob Hyland (1971-75), DE Gary Jeter (1977-82), DT Ray Krouse (1951-55), DT Lance Legree (2001-04), RB Andy Marefos (1941-42), DE Leonard Marshall (1983-92), DE Bill Matan (1966), OL John McDowell (1965), OT Toby Myles (1999), OG Patrick Omameh (2018), RB Gordon Paschka (1947), OL Weston Richburg (2014-17), OT John Sanchez (1949-50), OT John Treadaway (1948), OT Tony Ugoh (2011), OT Bob Whitfield (2006), OG Kevin Zeitler (2019-20).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Sam Huff had been an All-American offensive guard/tackle at West Virginia, but the Giants came up with a better idea for the undersized rookie lineman.
Defensive coordinator Tom Landry and head coach Steve Owen switched Huff to the other side of the ball, where he could become the middle linebacker in the heart of Landry’s new 4-3 base formation.
Huff’s aggressive and fearless, hard-hitting style brought new-found attention to the position – he graced the cover of Time magazine (1959). He became the subject of a 1960 CBS documentary entitled “The Violent World of Sam Huff.”
In a ground-breaking move, the TV program’s producers placed a small microphone inside Huff’s shoulder pads during a practice and preseason game, allowing viewers to hear the collisions and discourse that occurred on the field.
Huff’s image was enhanced through his legendary bone-crushing battles against future Hall of Fame running backs Jim Brown (Cleveland) and Jim Taylor (Green Bay), but he also possessed coverage skills as evidenced by his 30 career interceptions (18 in 102 regular season games with the Giants).
The Giants selected Huff in the third round of the 1956 NFL Draft. He sparked the club to six NFL Championship Game appearances from 1956-63 (with a win in 1956) and was an All-Pro and/or Pro Bowl selection in each season from 1957-61. Huff never missed a game with the team and logged 106 starts (including the postseason) over eight years.
But in April 1964, offensive-minded head coach Allie Sherman – who had already started to re-tool an aging roster – created shockwaves when he traded Huff (just 29 years old and still in his prime) and rookie defensive lineman George Seals to Washington for defensive tackle Andy Stynchula, running back Dick James and a 1965 fifth-round pick.
Huff was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1982 and placed on the NFL's 1950s All-Decade Team.
In 2024, Huff was named 9th on the list of the all-time Giants’ Top 100 Players as selected by an independent committee of journalists, NFL/Pro Football Hall of Fame executives, and superfans polled by the team. Huff also was honored as a charter member of the franchise’s Ring of Honor (2010).
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Offensive tackle Stone Forsythe was given No. 70 when he signed as a free agent this offseason. He spent four seasons with Seattle, who selected him in the sixth round out of Florida in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in 53 regular season games (14 starts) during his time with the Seahawks.
Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.