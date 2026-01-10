Giants OLB Brian Burns Earns Coveted Postseason Honor

New York Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns was voted to Second-team All-Pro Honors by an Associated Press panel, capping the best season of his seven-year career.

The 27-year-old Burns, acquired in a trade from the Carolina Panthers after the 2023 season, has yet to miss a game since coming to the Giants.

One of the team’s defensive co-captains, Burns finished this past season with new career bests in sacks (16.5) and quarterback hits (31), while also earning his third Pro Bowl berth, the Giants’ lone representative.

Burns’s career year earned him a $1.8 million performance bonus, which was triggered when he topped his previous career high of 12.5 sacks.

The other two conditions included a 1st team All-Pro nod and a Pro Bowl berth, but Burns just needed to meet one of those three criteria to earn his bonus.

Besides those figures, Burns also posted 53 pressures according to PFF, which was second on the team (and tied for 25th among all defenders) behind rookie Abdul Carter’s 66 pressures.

Burns also finished third in the league with 22 tackles for loss, behind Myles Garrett of the Browns (33) and Max Crosby of the Raiders (28).

Other Giants Who Had All-Pro Contract Incentives

Several of Burns’s teammates who had All-Pro incentives in their contract weren’t as lucky in meeting the criteria.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas stood to earn an additional $250,000 with a first-team Pro Bowl nod.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo stood to earn $1 million with a Pro Bowl nod and a 1st Team All-NFL berth.

His fellow defensive backfield mate, safety Jevon Holland, would have earned $500,000 for meeting the same criteria.

Punter Jamie Gillan also had an incentive in his contract that would have paid him up to an additional $400,000 for a Pro Bowl, 1st-team All-NFL, and being among the top five league-wide in punts inside the 20.

