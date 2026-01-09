Giants Offensive Line Earns Surprising Spot in PFF's Final Unit Rankings

Over the last several mostly disappointing seasons for the New York Giants , it's been easy for fans to complain first and foremost about the offensive line and the lackluster protection they were affording whoever was directing the huddle at quarterback.

In 2025, that trend was finally bucked, offering a breath of fresh air for the position group that had been drawing the most ire across the organization.

The Giants returned many of the same pieces, including the identical starting five, from the 2024 season. Still, one factor was the difference-maker in their sudden turnaround in the second year behind coach Carmen Bricillo.

For the first time in that span, the Giants' offensive line wasn't broken up by the relentless injuries that used to plague them annually, allowing the unit to keep building the familiarity that led to more consistent blocking on the field every Sunday.

More importantly, they were playing at their best at the perfect time for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who was thrust into the starting job earlier than many expected, and needed solid protection to help spur his early development and unique talents as a dual-threat signal caller in the NFL.

With the latest campaign now over for the franchise, which posted another dismal 4-13 effort, the offensive line is one of the few areas drawing praise from Pro Football Focus for bringing some positive growth to the team, which is looking to be more competitive in 2026.

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) blocks Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

PFF bumped the Giants' front up three spots in their final offensive line rankings following the conclusion of the regular season, granting them ownership of the No. 9 unit in the league and a seat at the table of the top 10 most efficient pass blocking operations this season.

"The Giants' offensive line surprised in 2025," PFF's rankings compiler Zoltan Buday said.

"Whereas the unit ranked 30th in PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating in 2024, the front placed fourth this year (87.6). After giving up 30 sacks in 2024, New York surrendered just 15 this season."

"This was largely due to the emergence and high-level play of veteran right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who gave up pressure on just 3.3% of pass plays — the best rate among all right tackles this season."

Don't think for a second that we would disagree with Buday's statement regarding Eluemunor, who really proved in his second year in New York the value of the investment the Giants made in him back in the 2024 offseason when they signed him as a free agent.

Eluemunor's resume speaks for itself as he played in 638 snaps, the highest number in his nine years as a pro, and allowed just four sacks and 19 total pressures that were also good for his lowest marks over the past four seasons.

That said, it's clear to everyone that Andrew Thomas is the straw that stirs the Giants' drink up front. When he is fully healthy and available, the rest of the starting five seems to play better, which opens up more time for Jaxson Dart and the offense to be more explosive with the football.

For Thomas himself, the All-Pro left tackle, who was somehow held off of PFF's list of offensive linemen they deemed worthy of that distinction , finally had the chance to display his true impact in almost a full season's worth of work.

He appeared in 13 games, the most since 2022, and earned the fourth-best pass blocking grade (87.2) while giving up just one sack and 13 total pressures.

Assuming Thomas comes back ready to roll again next fall and the Giants re-sign Eluemunor, who is expected to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent in March, one could argue that the duo is among the best edge protectors in the league and will continue to help Dart become more comfortable as a pocket passer.

The Giants will need to do some extra roster work this offseason to help fortify the other positions with some depth, but they at least seem to have the core crew of blockers that won't get bullied by the game's best edge rushers any longer or put the quarterback in harm's way.

It was one of the main issues with Daniel Jones' tenure and one they know they can't afford to repeat with Dart.

If they can do that, then the fun part becomes seeing how much more dangerous the Giants' offense becomes when they have the full arsenal of playmakers coming back from injuries, including a potential addition via the draft, and a strong offensive line that is keeping the pocket clean and opening up opportunities for an expanded playbook.

The presence of a good offensive line is a sight for sore eyes for a quarterback and the Giants fans who've seen the position group wreck any ounce of momentum they've tried to build on to win games.

It should be an appealing factor that helps the Giants lure in a quality head coaching candidate who knows they will have a solid offensive foundation to work with.

A team is only as good as its offensive line in the modern-day NFL. While the Giants still have other needs to address before their roster is complete, they have certainly started putting together a winning product in the most important area, which will branch out to the rest of their team.

