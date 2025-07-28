NY Giants OLB Abdul Carter Welcomes Pressure
Go ahead and challenge New York Giants rookie outside linebacker Abdul Carter to do something.
It can be anything, any challenge. Not only is he going to do it, and do it well, but he’s probably going to challenge you to add more to his plate.
That’s what the Giants coaches are finding with the third overall pick in this year’s draft. If they need Carter to rush the passer, he’s down for it. Play in the box? No problem. Move to the slot? Sure, why not?
“I embrace it,” he said of the pressure that has come with his growing role. “I feel like I perform best under pressure. I don't shy away from it.”
The added responsibility humbles him.
“Yeah, it's a sign of respect,” Carter told reporters Sunday after the team’s fourth training camp practice. “Anything my coaches need me to do, I'm going to go out there and do it to the best of my ability, so whatever they ask me, I'm going to get in there, I'm going to do it.”
That he has, at least, so far. Thrust into a slightly heavier workload on Sunday thanks to Brian Burns being held out of team drills, Carter put on a show with his low-to-the-ground dip that allows him to seamlessly get underneath taller would-be blockers, to his spin move, to his quickness off the edge.
Carter is going to be a problem this year, and the Giants are here for it.
Carter isn’t a man of very many words, and at times it almost looks as though he’s uncomfortable being at the podium, fielding questions. But regardless of where he’s lined up or if he’s stood up or put his hand in the dirt, he looks as though he’s been playing there for more than his 21 years of life.
Carter already has a nice array of pass rush moves, and, much like the game of chess, one of his favorite pastimes, he uses the various moves in his toolbox to set things up for the future.
That is rare to find in a young pass rusher who often comes to the NFL with no plan other than to charge at the quarterback without a thought as to how to outsmart the guy trying to block him.
“I feel like pass rush is a science,” Carter said. “It's like you're playing basketball, dribbling the ball, just setting your moves up, setting up your counter. I just try to think about it like that. It's really just science for me.”
But given that he’s relatively new to playing on the edge, he admits that he’s still learning the finer points of the position.
“It's a lot of details that go into it. I know you just look at it, it's just oh, okay, he's just rushing off the edge doing moves, but there's a lot more detail that goes into it, whether it's technique, your hand placement, how many steps you take, just things like that.
For as good as Carter has been, he insists he’s still an open book. He regularly seeks and absorbs advice from Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, taking little pieces from each man’s game and blending them in with his own.
“I like to learn,” he said, adding that he doesn’t read his press clippings, which have been flowing.
What he has taken somewhat of a notice of is the comparisons people make between him and former Penn State teammate Micah Parsons, now with the Cowboys.
“I learned a lot from Micah. He took me under his wing, just starting at Penn State wearing number 11, that whole Stick City tradition,” Carter said.
“But at the end of the day, I'm my player. I'm going to be Abdul Carter.”
