Two Giants Rookies Land on PFF's All-Rookie Team

The New York Giants made seven draft picks in 2025, and two of them have landed on Pro Football Focus’s All-Rookie Team .

Running back Cam Skattebo and outside linebacker Abdul Carter earned the honors on the popular analytics site’s annual feature.

Skattebo, the Giants’ fourth-round pick in 2025, finished with an 82.0 grade from PFF.

Although his season ended in Week 8 when he suffered a devastating ankle injury, Skattebo proved to be a dual-threat running back who, in addition to logging 410 yards on 101 carries and forcing 22 missed tackles, also caught 24 balls for 207 yards.

Skattebo, whose hard-nosed rushing style endeared him to Giants fans, also finished as the Giants’ rushing leader in average yards after contact per rush (3.04), 28th among rushers with at least 100 rushing attempts.

Skattebo also earned first downs on 26.7% of his rushing attempts, good for 12th among rushers with at least 100 rushing attempts.

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) on the field before the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Carter, the No. 3 overall pick in last year’s draft, finished with 43 tackles and just four sacks, but those numbers don’t really tell the whole story of his season.

Per NextGen Stats, Carter finished with 72 quarterback pressures, seventh most among all pass rushers. He topped all defenders league-wide with 25 quick pressures under 2.5 seconds, and also finished fifth in ESPN’s pass-rush win rate metric with a 21% mark.

Carter especially seemed to thrive once defensive coordinator Charlie Bullen took over the defense. Per PFF, 28 of his pressures came from Week 13 , Bullen’s first week as defensive coordinator, onward.

Carter started five of the Giants’ final six games in place of Kayvon Thibodeaux, who ended up having his season cut short due to a shoulder injury.

That string started rocky after interim head coach Mike Kafka disciplined him twice with benchings for committing transgressions, but Carter eventually rededicated himself to his craft by starting to come in earlier and spend more time honing in on the details of his game.

As a result, he delivered a strong finish to his rookie campaign and reinserted himself into the discussion for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, which will be announced at next month's NFL Honors program.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage