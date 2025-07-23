NY Giants Training Camp Report: Nabers, Thibodeaux Shine on Day 1
The New York Giants opened up their first training camp practice by doing red zone work. Here is what we saw.
Throwing Darts
Now that head coach Brian Daboll has, for the umpteenth time since the offseason, announced that Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback come Week 1, here is what Wilson and the other quarterbacks did on Day 1 (all unofficial).
- Russell Wilson: 8 of 14, four touchdowns, three to Malik Nabers and one to “(I think) tight end Chris Manhertz.
- Jaxson Dart: Dart took most of his snaps with the twos, alternating with Jameis Winston. Hit’s first pass was picked off by cornerback Nic Jones, a ball in which it looked like Dart simply misjudged the proximity of the defender and tried to fit it into a tight window.
- Jameis Winston: Winston did more designed runs, at one point rushing three straight times. But he unofficially finished 4 of 5 in the passing department with one touchdown.
- Tommy Devito: I had DeVito 2 of 2 in limited reps.
Malik Nabers: Lingering Toe Injury Being Managed But…
Malik Nabers, who missed the spring with a toe issue, told reporters that surgery for his toe issue is still not completely ruled out down the line, but added that for now, the plan the medical staff has in place for him to help manage it seems to be working.
“Everything’s been going pretty well with the rehab, so my toe’s feeling better,” Nabers said. “I’m just happy to be out there with my guys now.”
Nabers also said he believes his practice reps will be managed this year. He added that he wasn’t sure if the injury would become a long-term issue.
“Time will tell,” he said.
An Overlooked Pass Rush Weapon?
Micah McFadden did some blitzing in this practice, coming in hot from the offense’s right side and managing a pressure. This is an underrated skill of McFadden’s that the Giants haven’t utilized much, and one I hope they use more.
Last season, he blitzed 29 times and managed eight pressures, including three sacks. The year prior, McFadden blitzed 53 times with eight pressures. McFadden could very well be an under-the-radar weapon in the pass rush that no one is paying attention to.
Quick Hits
Dexter Lawrence II saw limited snaps in team drills, but it’s nothing to worry about, as the Giants are simply easing him back into the mix after he was mostly limited in the spring..
Evan Neal received a significant amount of work at both guard positions, playing left guard with the ones and right guard with the twos. I didn't see anything stand out in terms of pressures allowed or anything similar, so that’s a positive.
I still think when this is all said and done, the team wants Neal to be able to play left guard, which is where he lined up at Alabama for a season. That would then shift Jon Runyan Jr. to right guard, and Greg Van Roten would become the top backup interior option at guard and center.
Kayvon Thibodeaux had a nice start to his summer. I had him with four pressures and a “sack” in this practice. Thibodeaux lined up on most of his snaps across from James Hudson III, who was working with the ones in place of Andrew Thomas (PUP).
The Giants continued to rotate snaps between cornerbacks Cor’Dale Flott and Deonte Banks on the first-team defense. I still question if it's truly a competition or a way to light a fire underBanks’s backside, but I thought that today’s showing was a draw.
Tight end Greg Dulcich, who has an uphill battle for a roster spot, came up with a one-handed grab for a touchdown in triple coverage that was highlight worthy. Winston threw the pass.
