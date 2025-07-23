NY Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll: Russell Wilson is Our Starter
There won't be a competition this summer for the starting quarterback job on the New York Giants.
So said Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who made the revelation before the team’s first practice of the summer on Wednesday, naming Russell Wilson as the starter and putting to rest any possibility of Wilson having to compete with rookie Jaxson Dart for the job.
"These guys will be out here competing, but Russ is our starter," Daboll said during his annual joint press briefing with general manager Joe Schoen.
“He’s a guy who has done it for a long time. He has a lot of experience and he’s been in a number of systems -- he’s been great in the room thus far, has shown tremendous leadership, and we have a very good relationship.”
The Giants plan to take their time with developing Dart, having set different milestones they hope to see the rookie achieve. They were very encouraged by the spring the former Ole Miss signal caller had and were left impressed by his work ethic.
“[Dart] had a good spring,” Schoen said. “He was in early, working hard, still learning the offense -- but you saw leadership, arm talent, athleticism. He’s a rookie and he has a long way to go, but we have a good supporting cast to help, so he’s in a good spot right now.”
Could Dart eventually pass Winston on the depth chart this year? Daboll didn’t seem to rule it out, but again, there is no rush for them to make that happen.
In the interim, Dart, who split most of his team reps in the Giants’ first practice with Winston on the second-team offense, continues to come along. His first pass of the summer in team drills was a Pick-6, a ball picked off by cornerback Nic Jones. It appeared that Dart didn’t see the defender.
On the day (unofficially), Dart went 1 of 5, with a touchdown, at times being late with his throws. He also had an aborted snap go astray, which ended a play.
But it’s still very early, and the Giants seem very optimistic that Dart will blossom into the quarterback they believe he can be, perhaps even getting a chance later in the season as QB2 to get some live reps in games if he can continue checking off the boxes the coaches set for him.
