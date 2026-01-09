New York Giants 2025 Position Unit Review: Quarterbacks

We begin our New York Giants position unit reviews by looking at all the players who suited up for the team at a position group, their impact, and where the position group stands as we head into the offseason. Up first is the quarterback group.

What a difference a year has made for the New York Giants' quarterbacks group.

Facing uncertainty after a disastrous 2024 season, general manager Joe Schoen made fixing what he called the most important position on a football team a top priority.

At first, though, it didn’t look too promising. The Giants attempted to trade for Rams starter Matthew Stafford, and in fact, it was reported that the compensation to the Rams, as well as to Stafford, who was seeking a new contract, was in place and that it all came down to what Stafford wanted to do.

What happened was that Stafford left the Giants at the altar, as it were, but in retrospect, it was the best thing that could have happened to the Giants.

New York signed a pair of veterans in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston (two quarterbacks with two very different skillsets) and managed to engineer a trade for Jaxson Dart.

In retrospect, we might have hoped for the Giants to bypass Wilson and keep Tommy DeVito, who was always going to be the odd man out of that trio. DeVito’s skill set just seemed to be more in line with those of Dart’s and Winston’s. But we digress.

Dart, in a word, was a game-changing addition. The dual-threat quarterback finished 24th among all quarterbacks in touchdowns with 24 (15 in the air and nine on the ground).

His 63.7% completion percentage fell just outside of the top 20 at the position (he was 21st), his five interceptions were tied for second fewest in the league, and his seven turnovers tied for fourth fewest.

That’s pretty impressive for a rookie quarterback, considering the rest of the company at the position. His running ability–49 of his 86 rushing attempts were designed runs, fourth most among quarterbacks, and his 202 rushing yards were first among quarterbacks.

Give this kid a few more weapons, including a fully healthy Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo, and a creative play caller, and one can’t help but salivate over the possibilities of what this offense could be.

Winston? Besides just being a fun guy to follow, Winston, signed to a two-year deal, was Winston. He finished 37-of-66 for 567 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, but he also wasn’t afraid to run when he had to or chuck the ball down the field.

The bottom line is that, barring injury, the Giants finally have a solid and competitive quarterback room. There is definitely room for Dart to grow–we’d like to see him become a better pocket passer–but what a difference a year has made with this group!

2025 in Review

Rostered Players: Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston, Russell Wilson

Under Contract: Dart, Winston

UFA: Wilson

Jaxson Dart

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) is shown between plays, Sunday, January 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants traded up into the first round of the 2025 NFL draft and made Dart the 25th overall pick. You know what? It was the best move the Giants made all offseason.

Dart was a preseason star, but when the season started, the coaches sat him in favor of veteran Russell Wilson.

After three losses, Dart was handed the reins and led the team to their first win of the season against a good Chargers team, in the process completely energizing the fan base with his dual-threat performance.

A hiccup the next week against New Orleans was followed by a scintillating win vs. the Eagles and another injection of energy. Alas, the killer schedule and a defense that could not hold a fourth-quarter lead resulted in seven consecutive losses.

Along the way, Dart had his ups and downs, and so did the team. The head coach and defensive coordinator were fired in-season. The loss of his two best playmakers – Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo – placed a heavy burden on Dart to carry the offense.

He responded well to every diversity thrown his way, displaying a level of leadership, talent, and competitiveness at the quarterback position that this team has lacked for far too long.

Dart played his best ball when he played with abandon. A mid-season concussion sent him to the sidelines – he missed two games – and the resulting fuss from all corners to tone things down took some starch out of his game.

His coaches did not help much, hamstringing him with one of the worst game plans against the Vikings in Week 16 when he threw for just 33 yards. It was the low point of his rookie season.

He rebounded the following week and finished strong. Though far from a finished product, Dart showed more than enough skill and talent to legitimately apply the “franchise quarterback” label to his name.

His overall game was tantalizing to watch. Plenty of arm talent that should only improve with experience and better mechanics. Plenty of smarts to read defenses and take care of the ball (just five interceptions in 12 starts to go with his 15 touchdowns).

A great nose for the end zone (he led the team with nine rushing TDs). A great feel for the pocket. The courage to attack defenses downfield. His biggest flaw? A competitive streak that borders on the reckless.

Dart is a smart person; we have little doubt that he’ll learn when to duck and when to slide. His mobile aggressiveness is a weapon; it helped to elevate a supporting cast that was one of the worst in the league.

It may not be sustainable, which is why Dart needs to become a better pocket passer. Big picture? The game never looked too big for him. His love for the game was infectious.

His natural leadership, instincts for the position, and gunslinger mentality are qualities that cannot be taught. Smooth over the rough edges, improve the talent around him, and look out.

Jameis Winston

Nov 23, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) throws a pass in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Besides drafting Dart, signing Winston was another brilliant move. The 31-year-old showed he still has a lot left in the tank.

When he started two November games against legit playoff defenses and had his team in position to win both games, it showed Winston to be one of the best backups in the league.

Winston’s 366 throwing yards in the overtime loss to the Lions was a clinic in downfield passing.

Winston shares Dart’s passion for the game and gunslinger mentality. A team player, Winston is a great teammate and support system for the rookie.

He’s also still young enough to play the game at a high level, and with an insanely positive attitude that makes him worth his weight in gold.

If the much-maligned front office did one thing right last offseason, it was rebuilding the all-important quarterback room.

Russell Wilson

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks on after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It wasn’t all red offseason roses for the front office, as they also signed the 37-year-old Wilson in March to a one-year contract to be the team’s starting quarterback.

When they subsequently drafted Dart, Wilson went from starter to afterthought. The team's decision to hand Wilson the starting job in the first three games was a mistake.

Though Wilson did amass an amazing 450 yards and three touchdowns in Week 2 vs. Dallas, he came up small in overtime. Then he struggled in Week 3 vs. the Chiefs, though, to be fair, he later confessed to having suffered a grade 2 hamstring tear during Friday's practice before the Dallas game.

The organization dug itself a deep hole by going with Wilson. A 10-time Seahawks Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ, Wilson looked hesitant in the pocket, his fourth straight year of struggles since leaving Seattle.

The Giants will not be bringing him back, obviously, but if there was one positive to come from Wilson’s time here, it was that he was a class act and a good locker room presence for Dart and the rest of the offense’s young pups.

