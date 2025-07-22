Storylines We’ll Be Watching at NY Giants Training Camp
We made it. New York Giants training camp is back and ready to be fired up full throttle.
As is usually the case, there’s a lot to watch for at training camp, but that’s probably never been more true than it is this year, given the mulligan general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll received from ownership after last year’s disastrous 3-14 campaign.
There will be plenty of storylines, some expected and some unexpected, to keep an eye on over the next few weeks. Here’s a look at what we’re going to be keeping an eye on.
Injury Watch
When we last left the Gats, several players weren’t practicing in the spring, either for part of it or all of it.
Left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) and receiver Malik Nabers (toe) are two of the biggest names who did not practice at all all offseason. Daboll downplayed that matter, expressing at one point hope that both would be ready for the start of the season, but he carefully sidestepped expressing confidence if either would be ready for the start of camp.
Thomas specifically didn’t help matters when he said he was “hopeful” he’d be ready to go, adding that he didn’t have a projection.
Giants fans and the team are hopeful he is, though the expectation is that his practice snaps will probably be managed at first given the long layoff he’s had since suffering the season-ending foot injury in Week 6 of last year.
As for Nabers, there’s no reason to think he won’t be ready to go for practice either, though again, like Thomas, he’ll probably have his practice reps managed.
That will also likely be the case for linebacker Bobby Okerreke, who, after practicing in the early part of the spring, missed the last OTA and the two-day mandatory minicamp.
The Quarterbacks
Russell Wilson earned rave reviews from his coaches and teammates, so watching the continued building of chemistry between him and the receivers will be of interest.
But the big storyline here will be rookie JAxson Dart. Despite what some outlets and analysts want to see happen, Dart is not going to seriously challenge Wilson for the starting job this summer.
But if he makes rapid progress, there could be a time once the season gets underway where perhaps he’ll be then pushed ahead of backup Jameis Winston on the depth chart just so he ends up in a position to where if he coaches want to get him live game snaps, they’ll be able to do so, something they can’t do if Dart is designated as the emergency quarterback, which he’d probably be as the No. 3 guy on the roster.
Receivers
The Giants' first four receivers–Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson and Ihmir Smith-Marsette–appear to be locks. (Smith-Marsette as the return specialist.).
But what about the rest? Can Jalin Hyatt, who suffered a left leg injury on the first day of the mandatory minicamp, finally earn a spot in the rotation? And if so, who among the mix of veterans and undrafted free agents–the latter group, rather impressively looking this spring–gets the remaining spots?
Special teams will help sort out some of that picture, but the Giants also will probably want some of those guys at the bottom of the depth chart to be able to contribute to offense as well.
The Offensive Line
Plenty to watch here, including Andrew Thomas’s eventual return to the field and who ends up as his backup just in case the injury bug strikes again.
However, an equally significant storyline is the ongoing conversion of Evan Neal to a guard. Neal has always been a very good run blocker, something the Giants struggled with at times last year. If Neal can convince the coaches he’s worthy of a spot in the starting five, how will that affect the interior?
A best guess is that Neal would play left guard, pushing Jon Runyan Jr to the right guard spot. Greg Van Roten, the incumbent at right guard, then would project as the top interior backup at guard and center.
A third, under-the-radar storyline is the depth. We mentioned the backup left tackle spot, but the Giants haven’t had solid, young depth on this unit in ages.
This year, they appear to have a bit more potential with interior offensive lineman Jake Kubas and rookie guard/tackle Marcus Mbow leading the way. The hope is that enough young players on this unit impress so that the Giants have a long-term plan for the unit when the older players are no longer around.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channelfor the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.
The Defensive Front
No position group on the Giants received as big of a makeover as the defensive line. Dexter Lawrence is locked in at nose tackle, but who is going to surround him?
Roy Robertson-Harris would seem to have a strong chance of sticking, as would Chauncey Golston. The team is going to roll with Darius Alexander at some point, assuming he can return to the field after missing the spring with an undisclosed issue. Who might emerge as the fifth guy, if they go with five, and is veteran Rakeem Nunez-Roches in danger of being a camp cut?
The Pass Rush
Abdul Carter put his quickness on display in the spring, and that’s not expected to change this summer.
But the big question is what role does defensive coordinator Shane Bowen have for him?
Will Carter legitimately challenge Kayvon Thibodeaux for a starting job, or will Carter be more of a rotational guy at first, with some snaps even coming at the off-ball linebacker spot, where he played his first two seasons at Penn State?
And the biggest question of all: what kind of packages will we see that get Carter, Thibodeaux, Brian Burns, Chauncey Golston, and Dexter Lawrence on the field at the same time?
Cornerback 2
All spring long, the coaches and players spoke glowingly of Deonte Banks and the work he was putting in to erase the sour taste left in everyone’s mouths from last year’s “sophomore slump.”
That said, toward the back end of the spring sessions, Cor’Dale Flott began splitting first-team reps with Banks, raising the illusion that there is a competition for CB2. But is there, and if so, who will have the inside edge?
Kicker
Special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial told reporters during the spring that kicker Graham Gano looked like the Gano of old before the 37-year-old kicker dealt with injuries the last two seasons.
Gano’s roster spot is likely safe so long as that proves true, but the Giants will probably take another long look at Jude McAtamney, whose younger, fresher, and less expensive leg might be in the line of succession.
Camp Changes
We discussed the changes we’d like to see Daboll implement this summer to ensure the team is truly ready to perform come Week 1. However, if we had to pick one as the top priority, it would be the preseason snap distribution.
Daboll, over the last two years, has been stingy with holding out starters and key reserves in preseason games, perhaps fearful that the injury bug will pop up and ruin plans, or perhaps because he has viewed the work done in joint practices as sufficient to get the team ready.
It’s not. Joint practices are conducted in a controlled environment that doesn’t closely simulate live game speed. And the absence of preseason snaps for the key players is a big reason why they have come out of the chute looking flat and ill-prepared.
With the Giants having their first two games this coming season against division rivals, they CANNOT, repeat, CANNOT come out of the gate looking like they’re still in preseason mode.
A 2-0 start would be sweet (and yes, it’s possible). A 1-1 start would be probably the most realistic expectation, but a 0-2 start? That would not only be unacceptable, but it could also be catastrophic if this team aspires to reach the postseason.