NY Giants LT Andrew Thomas Playing It Cautiously About Week 1
With a challenging schedule awaiting them, the New York Giants need all hands on deck, and in particular, left tackle Andrew Thomas, on the field in Week 1.
Thomas’s return is especially important after seeing how the offensive line fell apart at the seams after Thomas suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury last year, six games into what turned out to be a lost season.
But Thomas, who was held out of all spring workouts as a precautionary measure as he continued his rehab from the season-ending surgery, was reluctant to make any promises as to when he’d be ready.
"I'm feeling good. Just taking my time with it. Don't really have a projection right now, but I’m doing everything that the trainers are telling me and hopefully, I am ready to go," he told John Schmeelk of the Giants Huddle podcast.
At this point, the Giants know what they have in Thomas, so there is no great sense of urgency to get him on the field until Week 1.
On the other hand, if they intend to try out Evan Neal at left guard, which they did extensively in the spring, there would probably need to be a degree of the two men playing next to one another, just so they can build up that verbal and non-verbal communication.
Of course, the Giants could also be planning to leave the offensive line as is, meaning Jon Runyan, Jr., stays at left guard. But all that aside, it sounds as though the Giants are not going to rush their most indispensable player back and will instead use the opportunity to settle who among James Hudson III, Stone Forsythe, and Joshua Ezeudu would be the next man up should Thomas be unable to play.