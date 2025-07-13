Surprising Data Gives Hope That 2025 NY Giants Might Be Better Than Expected
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen vastly made over the team’s roster this offseason, the goal being to improve last year’s underperforming group, whose lack of depth was badly exposed once injuries hit.
But some might argue that it doesn’t matter, given the Giants’ difficult schedule of opponents, which, thanks to the strength of schedule metric, makes it the most difficult of the 32 teams this year.
Ah, but the Giants’ difficult schedule doesn’t automatically spell doom. According to NFL Research (h/t Giants.com), four of the past five teams who entered the 2024 season with what was deemed an easy schedule missed the playoffs (2024 Saints, 2024 Falcons, 2023 Falcons, and 2022 Commanders).
On the other hand, the 2023 Eagles and 2021 Steelers, both of whom had the most challenging schedules ahead of those seasons, made the postseason.
If that’s not enough reason to inspire hope that head coach Brian Daboll and his staff can shape the current 90-man roster into a competitive group, consider that there is a 25-season streak in which at least four teams qualified for the playoffs after missing out the year before.
Further, at least one team has won its division the season after missing the playoffs in 53 of 55 seasons since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.
Can the 2025 Giants be the latest team to prove the “strength of schedule” theory is bogus and do well enough to get back to the postseason?
As the data from NFL Research showed, it’s not impossible, but it’s certainly going to take a lot more in terms of playing disciplined ball and making the plays that in the past have eluded the Giants.