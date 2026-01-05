Giants Make Decision Regarding GM Joe Schoen

He’ll be back.

The New York Giants have announced that general manager Joe Schoen is being retained for a fifth season despite the team’s struggles over the last three seasons.

"The 2025 season has been deeply disappointing, and the results on the field have not lived up to the standard this organization and our fans expect," co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch said in a statement released by the team on Monday morning.

"As previously stated, Joe Schoen will remain our General Manager and continue to lead our football operations and the search for our next head coach. Continuity and stability in the front office are important to our progress.

"We believe in our young core of talent, which we can build around for future success."

The Giants are 22-45-1 during Schoen’s tenure, but there is clearly sentiment that the problem with the team was more with the coaching than with the general manager or the roster construction.

Another factor that appears to be part of the equation is that the head coaching search, which is expected to kick into high gear this week with interviews, would not be impacted by the decision to retain Schoen, who has a reputation as being easy to work with.

The Giants' head coaching job remains one of the most attractive ones currently open, given the young talent core, headlined by quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Schoen, whose ownership indicated would be staying on back when Brian Daboll was dismissed as head coach, is entering the final year of his contract.

The Giants typically do not let head coaches or general managers enter into the final year of their contracts and the “lame duck” status, so it remains to be seen if the Giants extend Schoen’s contract to remove the “lame duck” status he currently holds.

The Giants just concluded two hours of open locker room sessions with the players on Monday morning, with many of them saying that they had exit meetings with Schoen earlier in the morning, a strong hint that he was likely to be retained.

The Giants have not yet announced any plans regarding a possible year-end news conference with Schoen, who last spoke to the media a month ago during the team’s bye week.

