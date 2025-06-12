Three Reasons Why Giants Will Overcome Tough 2025 Schedule
By now, it’s well-known that the New York Giants have the toughest schedule in 2025. And to their critics, the belief is that a team that held a top-three pick in the draft after a franchise-worst 3-14 record is going to need a lot of things to go right for them to turn things around.
And yet, other prognosticators believe the Giants can improve this year despite their difficult schedule. Opinions vary, but we believe the Giants can indeed be successful for three key reasons.
Improved QB Play
The situation under center for the Giants last season was a disaster, to put it lightly. Between injuries, inconsistency, and lackluster play, the position was a detriment for the offense. With the recent offseason acquisitions, that won't seem to be an issue this year.
With veteran Russell Wilson taking over as QB1, New York finally has a proven leader that will call the plays in the huddle. Say what you will about Wilson’s past two seasons, but his resume speaks for itself. He brings a level of stability, leadership, and clutch performance that the Giants have been looking for in recent seasons.
And if things go sideways or Wilson struggles, the team has insurance policies in Jameis Winston and first-round pick Jaxson Dart.
Dart, who was drafted to develop behind Wilson, flashed elite traits during OTAs. If the coaching staff chooses to bring him along quickly, he could push for reps if Wilson goes down or is unable to perform at a level they think is suitable for a starter in this league.
For now, the Giants are banking on a resurgent Wilson to stabilize the offense and unlock a passing game that ranked near the bottom of the league last year.
An Influx of Talent in the Defensive Front 7
The Giants' defensive front had a lot of talent last season, but due to injuries and performance drops, the unit underperformed.
Ranking 21st across the league, however, things could be looking up for Big Blue as the new first-round draft pick, some would argue, is the best player coming into that draft: Abdul Carter, the outside linebacker. The former Penn State standout will look to wreak havoc in his rookie season.
If he can do that, it would allow some of the other defensive players, such as Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns, to get one-on-one matchups and more opportunities to win and beat their man, making a play in the backfield.
A legitimate front seven forces hurried throws, creates turnover opportunities, and allows the secondary to play more aggressively. This also allows Dexter Lawrence to free up in their 3-4 scheme and make plays in the run game.
For a team that was in the top ten in sacks last year, the talent is present and can make plays when needed. However, too often, the inconsistent play resulted in the Giants being unable to get a stop when their defense needed to get off the field.
Even a moderate uptick in terms of quarterback pressure could be the difference between a few games that could have the Giants prevail when they would have been beaten last season.
More importantly, Carter's presence as an edge rusher takes pressure off the offense. If the defense can keep games tight, the Giants won’t need to out-score anyone. Just play efficient, smart football.
The Coaching Staff
Head coach Brian Daboll is arguably on the hot seat after suffering through two poor seasons off the heels of his Coach of the Year campaign in 2022.
But you know what they say about pressure-making diamonds? That’s what the Giants are hoping for with Daboll and his staff, who are coaching for their jobs this season.
Sometimes, desperation breeds excellence, and this coaching staff has the know-how to execute, as we saw from their 2022 run. This is the perfect motivator to galvanize the troops.
There’s a heightened urgency inside the building. Daboll, known for his offensive creativity, has some players who fit his archetype for how he wants to play now.
If the Giants come out swinging in September and catch a few teams off guard, this staff has the experience to ride that type of momentum. And just maybe make a push for a playoff spot come this January.
Yes, the Giants have one of the NFL’s toughest schedules. But schedules don’t get in the way of play. The teams on the field do. And this year’s Giants have better leadership at quarterback, a retooled defense with playmakers, and a coaching staff with everything to prove.
