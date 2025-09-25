Giants Country

Two Key Offensive Starters Return to Practice for Giants

Are things looking up healthwise for Big Blue?

Patricia Traina

Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson (84) makes a catch against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium.
Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson (84) makes a catch against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Two key offensive starters for the New York Giants appear on the mend and are trending toward Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Receiver Malik Nabers (shoulder) and tight end Theo Johnson (toe), who sat out Wednesday’s practice, were upgraded to limited on Thursday, raising hope that both will be available for Sunday’s game.

Also trending in the right direction is inside linebacker Darius Muasau, who has been in the concussion protocol. Musasau was upgraded from limited to full practice status on Thursday, indicating that he’s in the advanced stages of the protocol.

The same can’t be said for defensive lineman Chauncey Golston, who, after being limited with an ankle injury on Wednesday, did not practice on Thursday. 

It’s unknown, though, if the decision by head coach Brian Daboll to hold Thursday’s practice outdoors on the rain-soaked grass contributed to the team being cautious with Golston, who missed last week’s game.

Receiver Beaux Collins was also added to the injury list with a hamstring strain. It’s unknown when Collins was injured, but his injury is worth watching as he’s a key player on special teams.

Giants Injury Report

POS

PLAYER

INJURY

WED

THURS

FRI

STATUS

K

Graham Gano

Groin

DNP

DNP

TE

Theo Johnson

Toe

DNP

Limited

WR

Malik Nabers

Shoulder

DNP

Limited

DL

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Foot

DNP

DNP

RB

Tyrone Tracy Jr

Shoulder

DNP

DNP

LB

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Calf

Limited

Limited

DL

Chauncey Golston

Ankle

Limited

DNP

CB

Art Green

Hip

Limited

Limited

ILB

Darius Muasau

Concussion (non-contact)

Limited

Full

C

John Michael Schmitz

Neck

Limited

Limited

WR

Darius Slayton

Calf

Limited

Limited

LT

Andrew Thomas

Foot

Limited

Limited

WR

Beaux Collins

Hamstring

--

Limited

Chargers Injury Report

Coming later today.

POS

PLAYER

INJURY

WED

THURS

FRI

STATUS

G

Mekhi Becton

Concussion

DNP

C

Bradley Bozeman

Back

DNP

WR

Darius Davis

Knee

DNP

TE

Will Dissly

Knee

DNP

DL

Da'Shawn Hand

Back

Limited

CB

Cam Hart

Hip

Full

CB

Donte Jackson

Ankle

Limited

LS

Rick Lovato

NIR - Personal

DNP

DB

Elijah Molden

Hamstring

Limited

G/T

Trey Pipkins III

Knee

Limited

Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

