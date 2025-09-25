Two Key Offensive Starters Return to Practice for Giants
Two key offensive starters for the New York Giants appear on the mend and are trending toward Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Receiver Malik Nabers (shoulder) and tight end Theo Johnson (toe), who sat out Wednesday’s practice, were upgraded to limited on Thursday, raising hope that both will be available for Sunday’s game.
Also trending in the right direction is inside linebacker Darius Muasau, who has been in the concussion protocol. Musasau was upgraded from limited to full practice status on Thursday, indicating that he’s in the advanced stages of the protocol.
The same can’t be said for defensive lineman Chauncey Golston, who, after being limited with an ankle injury on Wednesday, did not practice on Thursday.
It’s unknown, though, if the decision by head coach Brian Daboll to hold Thursday’s practice outdoors on the rain-soaked grass contributed to the team being cautious with Golston, who missed last week’s game.
Receiver Beaux Collins was also added to the injury list with a hamstring strain. It’s unknown when Collins was injured, but his injury is worth watching as he’s a key player on special teams.
Giants Injury Report
POS
PLAYER
INJURY
WED
THURS
FRI
STATUS
K
Graham Gano
Groin
DNP
DNP
TE
Theo Johnson
Toe
DNP
Limited
WR
Malik Nabers
Shoulder
DNP
Limited
DL
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
Foot
DNP
DNP
RB
Tyrone Tracy Jr
Shoulder
DNP
DNP
LB
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Calf
Limited
Limited
DL
Chauncey Golston
Ankle
Limited
DNP
CB
Art Green
Hip
Limited
Limited
ILB
Darius Muasau
Concussion (non-contact)
Limited
Full
C
John Michael Schmitz
Neck
Limited
Limited
WR
Darius Slayton
Calf
Limited
Limited
LT
Andrew Thomas
Foot
Limited
Limited
WR
Beaux Collins
Hamstring
--
Limited
Chargers Injury Report
Coming later today.
POS
PLAYER
INJURY
WED
THURS
FRI
STATUS
G
Mekhi Becton
Concussion
DNP
C
Bradley Bozeman
Back
DNP
WR
Darius Davis
Knee
DNP
TE
Will Dissly
Knee
DNP
DL
Da'Shawn Hand
Back
Limited
CB
Cam Hart
Hip
Full
CB
Donte Jackson
Ankle
Limited
LS
Rick Lovato
NIR - Personal
DNP
DB
Elijah Molden
Hamstring
Limited
G/T
Trey Pipkins III
Knee
Limited
