Two NY Giants Defenders Fall Out of ESPN's Top 10 By Position Groups
The New York Giants have just completed an active offseason, during which general manager Joe Schoen was proactive in rebuilding an underachieving roster from the previous year.
However, in the eyes of some NFL executives, coaches, and scouts polled regarding their top 10 at each position, the Giants still come up a little short in certain areas.
Free-agent safety Jevon Holland, who occupied the No. 5 slot in the 2024 preseason safety rankings, fell out of favor with voters after what was arguably the worst season of his NFL career last year, while edge rusher Brian Burns lost a spot in the top 10 despite enjoying an overall productive first year with New York.
Rankings may not mean much to the Giants or either player, as both are reportedly focused on what lies ahead, starting this week when the veterans report to training camp. How Burns and Holland each handle business on the field can heavily influence where Big Blue stands coming out of the 2025-26 season.
Burns and Holland are integral members of the Giants' defense
New York is hoping to firmly re-establish itself as a defensive juggernaut, which would make it much easier for fans to endure a transitional period on offense. This critical objective cannot be achieved unless the pass-rushing attack sets the tone in the trenches.
Although Abdul Carter is drawing endless attention ahead of a highly anticipated rookie campaign, Burns is still presently the most accomplished and experienced edge rusher the Giants have on their roster.
The man nicknamed “Spider-Man” posted solid numbers last season, recording eight and a half sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 61 total pressures, but is it possible he can shift into another gear moving forward?
Logically, Burns should be more comfortable in his second year in Shane Bowen's defensive system. He was already a disruptive force, so perhaps the 27-year-old outside linebacker is poised to explode into the upper echelon in 2025.
Even if Brian Burns and the rest of New York's pass-rushers set up camp in the backfield, the Giants will still require defensive balance. That is where newcomer Jevon Holland comes in.
The 2021 second-round draft pick posted an 89.9 coverage grade with the Miami Dolphins in the 2023-24 campaign (12-game sample size). He fell off his trajectory to stardom last year -- 57.1 coverage mark -- and continues to battle the injury bug. Still, Holland has the tools and credentials to inject needed intensity into the secondary.
He has excelled in every facet at one point or another. Now, the 25-year-old has to utilize everything in his arsenal throughout an entire season.
A do-it-all safetyand relentless pass-rusher could give the Giants a complete defense that can match up with almost any other in the league. That alone is enough motivation for Holland and Burns. But ESPN may have just given them some more.