NY Giants OLB Brian Burns Among NFL Players Listed to Improve in 2025
All things considered, NY Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns had a good first year with Big Blue after coming over in a trade from the Carolina Panthers.
Burns, who valiantly fought through injuries for most of the season, finished with 8.5 sacks, 66 quarterback pressures, and a career-best 71 tackles, again numbers that are quite impressive.
But according to Marc Ross, former Giants VP of Player personnel and current NFL.com analyst, Burns could be on the path to posting even more impressive numbers in the upcoming season.
“I guarantee the two-time Pro Bowler's production will vastly increase with Abdul Carter's arrival,” Ross said.
“The No. 3 overall draft pick is the most talented pass rusher to enter the league since Micah Parsons in 2021, and Carter's impact on the Giants defense is likely to be similar to the one the four-time Pro Bowler has made in Dallas.”
What kind of ceiling awaits Burns?
Ross’s logic, on the surface, makes sense. The arrival of Carter, to go along with Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Dexter Lawrence II, and Chauncey Golston, gives the Giants one of their best pass-rushing tandems in years.
Burns, who, per ESPN, finished fourth among edge rushers in pass-rush win rate rankings (23%), has a relentless style of play, which makes this prediction not totally out of the question.
However, the question could come down to double-team blocks and who among the Giants not only receives the bulk of those blocks but how they handle them.
Logic would dictate that Lawrence and perhaps Burns will be the frontrunners to receive double-team blocks that they’d have to fend off since they were the more successful pass rushers on the team last year.
That is a reason why Kayvon Thibodeaux could have a big season, as he might not draw the number of double teams that Lawrence has been known to draw.
But as Ross pointed out, the answer of who is going to be doubled can change from play-to-play, which gives Burns every bit of an opportunity to fulfill Ross’s prediction.
“It's a pick-your-poison situation that won't be fun for the opposition," Ross said. "Burns will surely face his share of double-teams, but he should regularly feast when presented with one-on-one matchups, leading me to think a double-digit sack and Pro Bowl campaign are on tap for the seventh-year pro.”
The Giants would no doubt happily welcome such a development.