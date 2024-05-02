Giants Find Daniel Jones Replacement in 'Super Early' 2025 Mock Draft
A "super early" 2025 mock draft from ESPN's Jordan Reid features the New York Giants buying into one of their rivals' most time-honored strategies.
Reid has the Giants take a page from the Philadelphia Eagles' book, having the Giants use their top pick next spring on a Georgia Bulldog, namely quarterback Carson Beck. The most recent draft garnered a few headlines for the Giants passing on a thrower in the first round, opting to provide aerial support for incumbent Daniel Jones instead.
Next time around, Reid argues, the Giants won't be so patient.
"The Giants showed some faith in Daniel Jones recapturing his 2022 form off his torn ACL this season by passing on the quarterbacks still on the board at No. 6 last week," Reid notes. "But things could change by this time next year, especially since there will be no more guaranteed money on Jones' contract."
"Beck is one of the most talented QBs in the country, as he finished the 2023 season with a 72.4% completion rate (fourth-best in FBS) and an 86 QBR (fifth)."
Beck was a backup on the Bulldogs' back-to-back national champion groups in 2021-22 behind Stetson Bennett but was impressed in his first starter tour last season. He's expected to reprise his role as Georgia's starting quarterback when the season opens against Clemson in Atlanta this August. Beck was a highly-touted prospect out of his native Jacksonville and put up 24 touchdown passes while guiding Georgia to a 13-1 record.
To obtain Beck's services, Reid has the Giants trading with the Carolina Panthers for the top pick in this premature mock, whose order was determined by flipping Super Bowl odds from ESPN Bet for the 2024-25 season. Carolina would've had the top slot in this year's draft but had previously traded its 2023 first-round choice to the Chicago Bears.
"We don't know which team will have the No. 1 pick next year, but I could certainly see the Giants making a call to whoever it is to try to get there," Reid wrote. "The Giants would have to package something in the ballpark of a second-rounder and their 2026 first-rounder -- but it's too early to map all of that out."
Anyone remotely associated with Giants football knows the pressure is on Jones to prove he can forge a lasting presence at the franchise quarterback spot. Reid's very early mock will hardly be the last of its kind unless Jones shows that brand of consistency that has proven all too fleeting during his first five seasons.
