A Very Early Prediction of All 17 New York Giants 2024 Regular Season Games
The New York Giants want to bounce back from a rough 2023 season where they went 6-11. In 2024, they have three primetime games, a trip to Germany, and another shot to beat an old division rival on Thanksgiving.
There are a few notable storylines to follow, such as Saquon Barkley's return to MetLife Stadium and Brian Burns facing his former team overseas. Here's a very early game-by-game prediction of the Giants' 2024 season.
Week 1: Sunday, September 8 vs. Minnesota Vikings (1 pm)
The Giants will get their second straight season opener at home. Hopefully, things will go better this time around, as the Giants were routed 40-0 by the Cowboys during Week 1 last year. They'll play host to a Minnesota Vikings team this year with a few notable question marks.
The biggest one coming at quarterback. The Vikings selected J.J. McCarthy ninth overall in last month's draft and also have Sam Darnold as the veteran in the room.
Do the Vikings throw their rookie quarterback onto the field in Week 1, or let Darnold be the starter until things go awry?
Their offensive weapons are still top-notch, including pass catcher Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and TJ Hockenson. However, their defense was still disappointing last season despite hiring Brian Flores as their coordinator.
The Giants beat the Vikings in 2022 in the Wild Card game. Could they pull off a rare Week 1 victory in front of the home crowd? We think they can. Record: 1-0
Week 2: Sunday, September 15 @ Washington Commanders (1 pm)
The Giants swept the Commanders for two of their six wins in 2023. No matter how good or bad the Giants are in the standings, they'll always find a way to beat Washington.
The Commanders grabbed Jayden Daniels, No. 2 overall, hoping to end their misses at the quarterback position.
The Commanders had a solid offseason, but the Giants will come in swinging after their Week 1 victory and take them down again. Record: 2-0
Week 3: Sunday, September 22 @ Cleveland Browns (1 pm)
This is where the Giants' schedule starts to become tough. Despite multiple injuries at the quarterback position, the Browns finished the last season with an 11-5 record.
Due to the sheer talent on that roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball, the Browns are expected to be even better with a fully healthy squad. Record: 2-1
Week 4: Thursday, September 26 vs Dallas Cowboys (8:15 pm)
The Cowboys are a team that the Giants simply cannot find a way to beat. Whether it's on primetime or not, the Giants always come away asking what went wrong after taking beatings from the Cowboys over the last several seasons.
They haven't beaten a Dak Prescott-led Cowboys team since 2016, and unfortunately, the trend continues, as they're simply outmatched by talent on both sides of the ball. Record: 2-2
Week 5: Sunday, October 6 @ Seattle Seahawks (4:25 pm)
This will be the third year where the Giants and Seahawks face each other. The Giants are 0-2 in that span, losing 27-13 in 2022 and 24-3 in 2023.
Despite their showings in the last two meetings, the Giants could make this a close game. However, the offensive firepower of DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Tyler Lockett might expose a young and inexperienced secondary.
The Seahawks also bolstered the defensive line by drafting Byron Murphy II, adding him to a room with Dre'Mont Jones, Jarran Reed, and Leonard Williams. It doesn't look good for the Giants again. Record: 2-3
Week 6: Sunday, October 13 vs Cincinnati Bengals (8:15 pm)
Yes, the Giants will get a Sunday night game at home again when Joe Burrow and company come to town. They should likely take care of business against a struggling Giants team if they are healthy. Record: 2-4
Week 7: Sunday, October 20 vs Philadelphia Eagles (1 pm)
This game will draw big headlines as Saquon Barkley returns to MetLife Stadium for the first time as an Eagle. Emotions should run high, and the stands should be rowdier than ever.
The Giants played the Eagles well both times last year despite having far less talent. Could they pull off an upset and send Barkley and the Eagles back to Philadelphia with a loss? It sounds possible they could get away with a win here. Record: 3-4
Week 8: Monday, October 28 @ Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 pm)
The Giants will play both Pennsylvania teams in consecutive weeks, then travel to Pittsburgh for a Monday night showdown.
Two of the most storied franchises in the league, it's easy to see why the NFL made this a primetime game. The Steelers defense will likely pose too much of a threat for the Giants, one they can't overcome in this game. Record: 3-5.
Week 9: Sunday, November 3 vs Washington Commanders (1 pm)
The Giants will sweep the Commanders again. Record: 4-5
Week 10: Sunday, November 10 @ Carolina Panthers (Germany, 9:30 am)
The Giants will be heading overseas for the second time in three years, this time to Germany to play the Panthers. The Giants are 3-0 all-time in international games and will continue the winning streak in Europe. Record: 5-5
Week 11: BYE
Week 12: Sunday, November 24 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 pm)
The Buccaneers, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield and receiver Mike Evans, will likely pose problems for the Giants defense. The Bucs also have a strong defensive line led by Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey. The Bucs will likely squeak by the Giants, who will hand them their sixth loss in the season. Record: 5-6
Week 13: Thursday, November 28 @ Dallas Cowboys (4:30 pm)
The Giants and Cowboys met two seasons ago on Thanksgiving, with Dallas winning 28-20. The same will happen this time (albeit by a different score), as the Giants won't be able to beat the Cowboys for another year. Record: 5-7
Week 14: Sunday, December 8 vs New Orleans Saints (1 pm)
The Giants were demolished by the Saints last season, 24-6. They couldn't get anything going on offense, ending Tommy DeVito's winning streak. While it won't be as bad as last season's game, the Saints will beat the Giants. Record: 5-8
Week 15: Sunday, December 15 vs Baltimore Ravens (1 pm)
The Giants pulled off a major upset victory against the Ravens at home in 2022. Kayvon Thibodeaux returned with the game-winning strip sack on Lamar Jackson to seal the deal and put the Giants on the map that season.
The Ravens will likely be clicking on all cylinders this late in the season and should take care of business against the Giants. Record: 5-9
Week 16: Sunday, December 22 @ Atlanta Falcons (1 pm)
The Falcons added Kirk Cousins in the offseason and drafted Michael Penix Jr. to pair with Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. On the other hand, their defense isn't great, which is why the Giants will come away with the win. Record: 6-9
Week 17: Date TBD vs Indianapolis Colts (TBD)
The Giants were in the same scenario two years ago, playing the Colts in Week 17 at home. This time, they won't be playing to clinch a playoff berth. Despite that, the Giants come away with one last win in front of the home crowd in 2024. Record: 7-9
Week 18: Sunday, January 5 @ Philadelphia Eagles (TBD)
The Giants haven't won a game in Philadelphia since the 2013 season, coming short last year on Christmas Day, 33-25. Unfortunately, we think the losing streak in Philadelphia will continue. Record: 7-10