The Intrigue Behind the New York Giants 2024 Schedule
It won’t be much longer before the 2024 NFL regular-season schedules are released for all 32 teams. The New York Giants' 2024 schedule, whose opponents were first confirmed at the end of last season, should be interesting and filled with many subplots.
The Giants' biggest storyline among their schedule of opponents will be their two games against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have won eight of the last 11 meetings (regular season and postseason) against the Giants, a fact that already gives this twice-annual meeting juice as is.
But now the Giants-Eagles rivalry has another layer of juice to it in that it will be the return of running back Saquon Barkley, the Giants’ first-round pick in 2018, who signed with the Eagles.
Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore told reporters last week that he was excited to have Barkley as the team’s lead back and that he anticipates the former Penn State star as the team’s leading rusher.
The Barkley revenge games aside—and don’t be surprised if at least one of those two games is nationally televised—there is also plenty of other intrigue for the Giants on their 2024 schedule, such as the two games with the Commanders, quarterbacked by Jayden Daniels.
Daniels, the Commanders' first-round draft pick this year, is the former teammate of Giants first-round pick Malik Nabers, a receiver.
While the two won’t be on the field at the same time, there is sure to be a little friendly competition between the former teammates (but not that intense, as their friendly wager about who would win Rookie of the Year was called off after both were informed about the league’s gambling policy).
Still with Washington, one of four teams the Giants will face this season who have a brand new coaching staff, looking to shed its misfortunes of years past, which include the Giants holding a 7-2-1 record against them since 2019 (including three wins in a row), it’s a new era for the Commanders that will be highlighted by the presences of Daniels and Nabers for their respective teams.
Three other teams on the Giants 2024 slate (besides Washington) have new coaching staffs: Seattle (Dan Quinn), Atlanta (Raheem Morris), and Carolina (Dave Canales).
The Giants, who are celebrating their 100th season in existence, are currently ranked 28th in the league as far as travel miles go for the 2024 season; however, if New York lands an international game--there is a very good chance they will face the Carolina Panthers in Munich, Germany--that will increase the projected 12,294 miles the team is otherwise set to embark on this season.
The Giants will see a couple of non-division teams whom they saw last season, including a home game against the New Orleans Saints, to whom the Giants lost 24-6 last year in New Orleans, and a road game against the Seattle Seahawks, to whom the Giants last 24-17 at home last year.
Also on the Giants’ schedule are home dates against two of the league’s premier quarterbacks, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, the league’s reigning MVP, and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow.
The Giants are tied (with the Buffalo Bills) for the sixth toughest slate in terms of strength of schedule.
The Giants’ 2024 opponents posted a combined .516 winning percentage last season, with six of their 2024 opponents—Dallas, Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, Baltimore, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh—qualifying for postseason play last year.
Because of their 6-11 record last season, the Giants are unlikely to get many primetime games this year.
The full NFL schedule will be revealed on Wednesday, May 15, at 8 p.m. EST on the NFL Network, NFL.com, and NFL+. The schedule unveiling can also be found on Giants.com and here on the Fan Nation Giants team page.