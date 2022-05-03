Breaking Down Giants' Sixth-round Pick Darrian Beavers's Game

Coach Gene Clemons offers an overview of the strengths and room to grow for Giants' sixth-round pick Darrian Beavers, linebacker out of Cincinnati.

You can never have too many pass rushers, and you can never have too many athletes on your defense. So with their final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Giants selected Cincinnati linebacker Darrian Beavers.

It is interesting to see New York bookend the draft with two versatile linebacker prospects. While top pick Kayvon Thibodeaux was primarily an edge rusher in college, his athleticism and football IQ allow him to move inside at items and be dynamic from there.

In a similar vein, Beavers spent much of his time inside but had some big-time success rushing the quarterback from the edge. That begs the question of where he would play in this system, especially when you consider that he was a defensive end at UConn before transferring to Cincy.

One thing is for sure: The Giants are looking to be more dynamic from the linebacker position. So let's see what they have in this player.

Strengths

Beavers is a big strong physical linebacker who is a throwback to the old tackle-to-tackle linebackers who used to command the box. He is good at taking on and shedding blocks by offensive linemen and fullbacks.

He is also great at slipping blocks because the offensive player is loading up to strike him because he is a load to block. He strikes blockers and stunts their forward progress, and that allows him more time to diagnose the play and sniff out a run.

He does not overrun plays, and he plays within the system, which allows him to be in a good position to make plays on cutbacks and play-action passes. His time spent as a defensive lineman made him a better second-level Blitzer because he probably understands the world of pass rushers. He has good awareness in short to intermediate zone coverage.

Needed Improvement

Beavers is not the greatest athlete, and that shows in his movement. After all, he is a box linebacker. If he is in on third down at the next level, it will be his ability to rush the passer, not drop into pass coverage.

His limited lateral quickness can get him caught up in the wash or doesn’t get him to his responsibility on time. When the play is coming his way, he can be a terror, but he can disappear when it is going away from him.

He can be too engaged with blockers and does not always disengage in time. He is not a man-to-man coverage linebacker; he is most likely blitzing if he is in the game on obvious passing downs.

Immediate Impact for Giants

If Beavers finds himself on the field early, it will mostly be in a linebacker position where he is asked to go downhill. He will either come off the edge, which is the most likely, or you could see him blitzing through the middle of the defense.

Beavers may be slightly too heavy-footed for special teams, but if he wants to make this team, he will have to improve his foot speed and lateral quickness, giving him a better opportunity to get on the field overall.

Round 6, No. 182: LB Darrian Beavers

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 255pounds

College: Cincinnati

Class: Grad Student

Dick Butkus Award finalist and First-Team All- AAC selection

Selected for the Reese's Senior Bowl

Finished with fifth in the AAC with 102 tackles and 11.5 TFLs

First Bearcat in contention for Butkus Award since Alex Gordon (semifinalist) in 1986

