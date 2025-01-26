New Report Reveals Why Potential Giants Draft Pick Shedeur Sanders Skipped Shrine Bowl Practices
A new report claims that the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, and New York Giants requested Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders skip the Shrine Bowl practices this week.
The report, by Charles McDonald of Yahoo Sports, added that Sanders and his quarterbacks coach at the University of Colorado, former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, decided that Sanders would skip the Shrine Bowl practices before the signal caller arrived in Denton, Texas, and instead just be available for meetings and media interviews.
Sanders is believed to be one of the top three, if not the top draft prospects, in this year's class. He reportedly met with all three teams on Friday, the day before practices commenced.
The Titans, Browns, and Giants hold picks one, two, and three in the 2025 draft order.
All three teams need a quarterback, and all three teams are believed to have done extensive work already, not just on Sanders but also on Miami quarterback Cam Ward and other signal callers in the class, such as Kyle McCord of Syracuse and Quinn Ewers of Texas.
Sanders has been spotted by media attendees at the Shrine Bowl practices having chatted with members of the Giants’ brass on hand to watch the practices, including general manager Joe Schoen, assistant general manager Brandon Brown, assistant director of player personnel Dennis Hickey, and head coach Brian Daboll.