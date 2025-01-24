Eli Manning Not Stressing About Upcoming Hall of Fame Vote
Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning will be in New Orleans in a couple of weeks to attend various Super Bowl events.
One such event that he will most likely be a part of is the annual NFL Honors, where scores of Giants fans are hoping the two-time Super Bowl champion’s name will be among those called for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025.
Is he nervous about his chances?
“No reason to be nervous about anything–you can't control anything,” he
said during an appearance in Manhattan on behalf of the Guiding Eyes for the Blind to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Ten, a seeing eye dog named in honor of Manning’s since retired jersey number with the Giants.
“It would be a great honor to be elected to the Hall of Fame, but it's one of those deals where I'm not getting hopes up. I'm not setting big celebrations, one way or the other.
"I'm going to New Orleans, like I'd be going every year I've been to the Super Bowl that I've gone the last 20 years to the Super Bowl, so kind of the same schedule as normal.”
To be named to the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame in his hometown would undoubtedly be special for Manning, a first-ballot Hall of Famer whose parents, Archie and Olivia, still reside in the area.
Regardless of what happens, Manning's life as a businessman, Giants team ambassador, and father to the four children he shares with his wife, Abby, will continue to take center stage.
“I don't know if it'll change my life in the sense where, you know, there's nothing I can do to put myself in a better position to make it or not,” he said.
“I think all the work's been done, and, you know, it's just an honor to be included in the top 15 right now. And that's a tribute to the Giants, my teammates and coaches, all we went through, and the success we had as an organization during that time.”
If it happens, Manning will graciously accept the honor, much like he accepted the numerous honors bestowed upon him during his time with the Giants.
And if it doesn’t happen?
“If it doesn't happen, it's not gonna ruin my weekend or my year,” he said, noting how the Super Bowl championships were the pinnacle of his and his teammate's success.
Victoria Jonach contributed to this report.
